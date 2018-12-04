How the Royal Family Decorates Its Christmas Trees

The royal family helped popularize Christmas trees, so it's only proper that you find out what they do with theirs.

Shutterstock

The royal Christmas tree is always cut from the Queen’s grounds on the Sandringham estate. Staff decorate the tree with ornaments, tartan ribbons, and Queen Victoria’s glass angels. The royal children get to hang a few baubles on Christmas Eve. Apparently the family also has a large artificial tree that sits in the dining room. Here’s what Queen Elizabeth gives her staff for Christmas.

Prince Charles and Camilla

At Prince Charles and Camilla’s home, they decorate their tree in red and gold, topped with an angel. Decorations in the past have included glittered baubles, hanging glass ornaments, strings of beads, tinsel, and berries. The couple also hosts terminally ill children who come to help decorate the children’s tree. That tree usually includes a mix of fabric birds, wooden rocking horses, candy canes, gingerbread men, and stars.

Prince William and Kate

In the past, William and Kate have had two trees in Anmer Hall, their Norfolk home. They’ve had a traditional tree and a small one for the children. This year, though, George and Charlotte will each get their own tree, according to Kate Middleton’s mother! Find out why the royal family doesn’t open gifts on Christmas Day.

Prince Harry and Meghan

Two years ago the couple bought a Christmas tree and people went nuts. No word on what they’ll do this year. Meghan became the first person yet to be married into the family to spend the holiday with the family.

Buckingham Palace

One of the three Buckingham Palace trees predictably featured a load of crowns last year. Buckingham Palace had a 15-foot Nordmann fir from Great Windsor Park in the Marble Hall and two ten-foot trees in the Grand Entrance. Next, don’t miss the royal family holiday traditions you’ll want to steal.