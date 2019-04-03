The Secret Prince William and Kate Are Keeping from Prince George

Shutterstock

Britain’s Prince George, the firstborn son of Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, is different from your average five-year-old in many ways. Aside from the fact he isn’t allowed to play with this popular toy, he’s also someday going to be the King of England. But don’t tell him that. In fact, his parents have yet to even say anything about their eldest child’s future role.

In an interview with the BBC, Prince William said he and Kate have yet to tell the little prince he’ll someday be king. Instead, they’re raising George, along with his siblings Charlotte and Louis, without any consideration to their royal roles.

“As far as we’re concerned within our family, we’re a normal family,” Prince William said. “I love my children the same way any father does and I hope George loves me the same any son does to his father. We are very normal in that sense. There’ll be a time and a place to bring George up and understand how he fits in in the world. But right now, it’s just the case of keeping a secure, stable environment around him and showing him as much love as I can as a father.”

Since Prince George started nursery school about three years ago, it’s unclear just how long it may be before one of his classmates spills the beans—the young prince may have already found out. However, according to Harper’s Bazaar, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge won’t be putting pressure on George anytime soon since William himself feels he was too aware of the responsibility of his role at too young an age and doesn’t want his son to feel the same.

It may be a while before Prince George begins taking notes from one of his favorite movies. So far, it seems William and Kate are focused on giving their children as normal an upbringing as possible—even though he and his siblings still have to follow these unusual rules for royal children.