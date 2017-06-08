Spacious skies Courtesy of James R. Doughty/Country "This brilliant double rainbow appeared over our three-acre property after a spring storm. I have photographed storms for more than 30 years now, but this is by far the most intense rainbow I have seen. We counted three or four layers of violet and purple." –James Doughty, Hot Springs, AK, Country February/March 2017 Did you know rainbows can actually appear during the night? What about these "This brilliant double rainbow appeared over our three-acre property after a spring storm. I have photographed storms for more than 30 years now, but this is by far the most intense rainbow I have seen. We counted three or four layers of violet and purple." –James Doughty, Hot Springs, AK, Country February/March 2017 Did you know rainbows can actually appear during the night? What about these other 5 fascinating rainbow facts

Hope after the storm Courtesy of Lisa Green/Country-Extra "Back in 2010, a major storm struck the rural area where I live with my husband. It rained for two days straight, and on the third day a nearby creek overflowed its banks. Though we lost our home that day to a flood, we were blessed that no one was hurt. "I took this picture on the road by our house; whenever I look at it, I remember the blessings that came from many unexpected places. The rainbow is a reminder that even when there is dark all around, love and light will always be with us." –Lisa Green, Tonto Basin, AZ, Country Extra May 2015 Check out this stunning shot from a storm chaser

Good as gold Courtesy of Erica Harvey/Country "Fall is a great time to visit Wyoming's Yellowstone National Park. Moody weather often leads to spectacular photographs like this one." –Erica Harvey, Rapid City, SD, Country June/July 2016 We can totally see why this photo was the winner of Country Magazine's "National Park Photo" competition. Take a look at the other impressive entries

Cows and colors Courtesy of Shaye Cobb/Farm and Ranch Living "My daughter, Trinity, was out petting the cows after the rain passed. She loves playing in the fields with the cattle." –Shaye Cobb, Blairsville, GA, Farm & Ranch Living August/September 2017 "My daughter, Trinity, was out petting the cows after the rain passed. She loves playing in the fields with the cattle." –Shaye Cobb, Blairsville, GA, Farm & Ranch Living August/September 2017

Rusty pot of gold Courtesy of Jody Langford/Country Extra "Carrizo Plain National Monument, 100 miles north of Los Angeles, has lots of agricultural history. This old tractor sits outside the entrance, and after years of driving by, we stopped when the conditions were ideal for this gorgeous shot."–Jody Langford, Templeton, CA, Country Extra March 2017 "Carrizo Plain National Monument, 100 miles north of Los Angeles, has lots of agricultural history. This old tractor sits outside the entrance, and after years of driving by, we stopped when the conditions were ideal for this gorgeous shot."–Jody Langford, Templeton, CA, Country Extra March 2017

Rainbow bright Dennis Cochran/Farm and Ranch living "I took a number of photos after an August thunderstorm, but this is my favorite. It kind of looks as if the rainbow is coming right out of the barn roof." –Dennis Cochran, La Fontaine, IN, Farm & Ranch Living August/September 2017 Learn about the artist who travels the country painting amazing artwork on barns

View from our place Courtesy of April Powell/Country Extra "I took this photo while my husband, Cody, and I were outside running. We live within the city limits of our very small town, and this farm pasture is on a street near our house. We love it here because we have beautiful scenery to look at every day." –April Powell, Crawfordville, GA, Country Extra July 2016 Here are some more photos that'll make you fall in love with country life

Blue skies ahead Courtesy of Cindy Gibson/Farm and Ranch Living "Our farm was the pot of gold for this double rainbow. I think our horses were happy to have the weather break." –Cindy Gibson, East Liverpool, OH, Farm & Ranch Living August/September 2017 "Our farm was the pot of gold for this double rainbow. I think our horses were happy to have the weather break." –Cindy Gibson, East Liverpool, OH, Farm & Ranch Living August/September 2017

"A picture waiting to be taken" Courtesy of Becky Farrell/Country Extra "At 54, I took the chance of a lifetime and got a summer job in Yellowstone National Park. Photography became my favorite activity, because around every corner there's a picture waiting to be taken." –Becky Farrell, McCalla, AL, Country Extra July 2015 We bet you'll immediately want to visit these lesser-known, but no less beautiful, national parks

