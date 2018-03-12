There’s Only One Way to Finish This Logic Puzzle. Can You Figure It Out?

Cernecka Natalja/shutterstockIf you consider yourself a logic puzzle master, you’ll want to try your hand at this tricky brainteaser. Just be warned: It’s harder than it looks.

Ready to get started? Here’s the deal: The corners of the pieces in this puzzle can only touch another picture of the same type. Ladybug goes with ladybug; umbrella goes with umbrella; mushroom goes with mushroom; you get the idea. Your job is to figure out how the pieces sitting to the side of the puzzle fit into the empty spaces. The symbols need to be lined up correctly—including the new pieces you’ve placed in the puzzle—and you can’t repeat pieces. Not all the pieces will be used, so keep track of which ones are still left. (For more logic puzzles, see if you can figure out the missing word in this brainteaser.)

The idea is simple, but it takes a true genius to solve this brainteaser correctly. You’ll need a solid memory, a big imagination, and a strong sense of logic. The toughest part is remembering which pieces you’ve already picked and what the puzzle looks like now that you’ve placed them. We believe in you, though. With just a little bit of focus, you’ll have the right answer in no time.

Did you solve it yet? Don’t give up now! If you’re having a hard time, you can even print the puzzle out, then draw or (literally) cut and paste the pieces in place so you can keep track of your progress. (Or try this coffee logic puzzle instead.) Once you think you have the answer, take a peek at the solution below.



If you completed it successfully, great job! We hereby deem you a true puzzle genius. Now try your hand at this brainteaser an MIT professor called the “hardest puzzle ever.”