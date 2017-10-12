Billion Photos/Shutterstock

So, you might have a dark sense of humor or failed your driver’s test—all signs of intelligence, according to science. But how smart are you, really? The Cognitive Reflection Test (CRT), also known as the world’s shortest IQ test, claims it only takes three questions to tell if you’re a genius.

Developed in 2005 by Princeton psychologist Shane Frederick, the quiz assesses your ability to process information slowly and rationally, rather than jumping to quick conclusions. “In order to succeed in the CRT, you must spend time reflecting on your answer and question your intuitive response,” IFL Science explains.

Before you get started, we’ll give you a quick hint: the questions might not be as easy as they first seem. A 2003 study found that students attending some of the nation’s most prestigious universities (including Harvard and Yale) failed to get all three of these questions correct; only 17 percent received a perfect score.

Think you have what it takes? Give it a shot! Here are the three questions:

1. A bat and a ball cost $1.10 in total. The bat costs $1 more than the ball. How much does the ball cost?

2. If it takes 5 machines 5 minutes to make 5 widgets, how long would it take 100 machines to make 100 widgets?

3. In a lake, there is a patch of lily pads. Every day, the patch doubles in size. If it takes 48 days for the patch to cover the entire lake, how long would it take for the patch to cover half of the lake?

Check out the answers here, and best of luck! By the way, these weird habits prove you’re smarter than most, too.

[Source: IFL Science]