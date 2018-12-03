LMspencer/Shutterstock

If you travel to any big city in the United States (or most other countries), it may seem like there’s a McDonald’s on every street corner. At the very least, there’ll be one set of golden arches beckoning fast food lovers. And, if not in every big city in the world, at least in every U.S. state capital, right?

For the most part, yes. In 49 out of America's 50 state capitals, there is a McDonald's within the city limits. The odd city out? Montpelier, Vermont.

To be fair, though, it's not as glaring an omission as it might seem. We often think of state capitals as large, bustling cities, but in more than half of U.S. states, the capital is actually not the biggest city, Business Insider reports. What's more, Montpelier is the smallest state capital in terms of population, with only about 7,500 people. In addition to being on the small side, Montpelier tends to favor local businesses over large chains, so McDonald's shouldn't take it personally. The city doesn't have a Burger King either.

Luckily, if you find yourself craving McDonald's fries in Montpelier, you don't have to travel too far. There's a Mickey D's in the neighboring city, Barre. And it has a Burger King, too! The two chains face each other on Barre-Montpelier Road, which connects the two cities.

[Sources: AOL, boston.com]