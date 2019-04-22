5 Things That Happen When You Eat Avocado Every Day

Yes, avocadoes taste amazing. But you'll be pleasantly surprised at what they can do for your heart, mind, and skin.

New Africa/Shutterstock

New York Times best-selling author Frank Lipman, MD, says, “Avocados are truly one of nature’s little miracle foods and I encourage you to enjoy them several times a week.” From adding it to your favorite smoothies or whipping up some tasty guacamole, the options are endless.

Your cholesterol improves

While avocados may have gotten a bad reputation for being high in calories and fat—half contains 113 calories and 10 grams of fat—they mostly give you monounsaturated fat, which is healthy in moderation. The good fat boosts your levels of good HDL cholesterol while lowering the bad LDL cholesterol. They’re healthy enough to be in the meals that doctors eat every day.

You have better digestion

Half of an avocado contains just under 5 grams of dietary fiber (depending on the size). Nutritionist Megan Ware, RDN, reports that adding avocado to your daily dietary regimen can help prevent constipation and maintain healthy digestion. Another benefit of this high fiber fruit is that you will feel full longer. By adding avocado slices to your toast, sandwich, or salad, you can stay satiated for up to three hours.

You get protection from disease and infection

Avocados are a great source of B vitamins, which help prevent disease and infection, reports WebMD. They are also loaded with vitamins C and E, plus natural plant chemicals that may help prevent cancer. Because they’re high in antioxidant phytochemicals (such as lutein and zeaxanthin), avocados may help prevent cataracts and macular degeneration, reports Ware.

You’ll sleep better

Not only do avocadoes taste great, but they’re also loaded with magnesium (19.5 milligrams for half of an avocado), which experts consider an anti-stress nutrient, says nutrition expert Elise Museles. Just make sure to wash your avocado before eating it.

You’ll have a natural glow

Glowing skin, bright eyes, and shiny hair are added perks from eating this amazing super food. This is because of its fat-soluble vitamins and monounsaturated fats. While these benefits come from eating avocados, there are also advantages from using them topically, reports Medical News Today. Here’s a trick for ripening avocados in under ten minutes.