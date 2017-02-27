Easter Egg Hunt istock/4zoom4 Hide your dyed Easter eggs all over your lawn, garden, and porch and set the little ones loose with baskets. Another variation is hiding hollow plastic eggs with clues inside about where to find the next egg. The last egg contains directions to the treasure (a Lego toy, stuffed animal, or other fun prize)! To avoid disappointment, make sure you have a treasure for each child. These Hide your dyed Easter eggs all over your lawn, garden, and porch and set the little ones loose with baskets. Another variation is hiding hollow plastic eggs with clues inside about where to find the next egg. The last egg contains directions to the treasure (a Lego toy, stuffed animal, or other fun prize)! To avoid disappointment, make sure you have a treasure for each child. These Easter basket ideas will leave your kids speechless.

Easter Egg Race istock/omgimages Divide children into two teams. Give each child a tablespoon and a bucket full of plastic or hardboiled Easter eggs. Place large Easter baskets a short distance away from each child. Have the children place an egg on the spoon, and then holding the end of the spoon in their mouths, walk across the yard to put the egg in the basket. No hands allowed. Anyone who drops an egg has to start over.

Limbo istock/PeopleImages Make a limbo bar from an old broom handle or similar long stick. Start with the stick high and have the children line up and limbo underneath the bar as music plays in the background. Lower the limbo bar after each round. If a player touches the bar above or the grass below (or falls!), that child is out of the game. The last player remaining wins a chocolate or stuffed Easter bunny.

Kids Easter Parade istock/3bugsmom Before the parade begins, give each child a white plastic fedora and let him or her decorate it with flowers, ribbons, glitter, stickers, plastic fruit, lace, and paints. Once everyone has finished a hat, have the kids line up and parade around to music, showing off the latest fashions.

Easter Piñata istock/kali9 Pick up a pre-made piñata from the store or make your own and fill it with Easter candy and small toys. Line up the children and let each one take a turn hitting the piñata with a broom handle. If the kids are older, blindfold them before they take a swing at the piñata. Be sure all little ones are safely out of hitting range. When the piñata breaks, kids can scoop up the candy and prizes. Be certain that every child gets some of the loot.

Jellybean Hunt istock/acekreations Hide jellybeans all over your home and then set the kids loose with baskets. Make sure some are easy to find for younger kids, and some are in more challenging places for older kids. Be warned that you could be finding jellybeans in interesting places for weeks to come.

Decorate Eggs istock/Portra Buy a set of Easter egg dyes for the kids to use to color hardboiled eggs. Have them add extra decorations with markers, glue and glitter or stickers. Try these all natural Easter egg dyes . Also get creative with these unique Easter egg decorating ideas

Carrot Scavenger Hunt istock/_infrontphoto Cut out 20 carrots from orange construction paper and glue on tops made from green construction paper. Plant them all around the house—under sofa cushions, in the silverware drawer, in kitchen cabinets, or taped to the refrigerator door. Send the kids out to collect the carrots, and let them redeem their carrots for snacks, such as a small box of raisins, a pack of gum, a bag of pretzels, or a piece of carrot cake.

Easter Bunny Bowling istock/5PH Cut out pictures of Easter bunnies and tape them to 10 empty water or soda bottles. Set them up at the end of the hallway, or if it's warm outside, in the driveway and start bowling. Keep score and give the winner a special treat, or just play for fun.

Bunny Hop istock/ideabug Divide into two teams. Each team will have a large pillowcase and eggs. Create a course with the eggs at one end and an empty bucket at the other. Whichever team can get the most eggs into the basket while hopping with both of their feet in the pillowcase in 2 minutes wins.

Egg Toss istock/_suemack For this game you can use regular or hardboiled eggs. It's recommended that you play outside to avoid making a mess indoors. Find a partner and stand about 5 feet apart. One partner will toss an egg to the other. If they catch it, take a step back. Continue until one of you drops the egg. The pair that can get the furthest apart without dropping the egg wins.

Easter Egg Push istock/Png-Studio Divide into two teams and create a starting point and finish line with tape on the floor. Each team has to push as many eggs from the start to finish line in two minutes as they can. The trick, you can only use a spoon to move the egg and it has to be held in your mouth.

Carrot In the Hoop istock/_infrontphoto Create a starting line by placing a piece of rope on the ground. On the other side of the room, place two hula-hoops. Split into two teams, whichever team can throw the most carrots into the hula-hoop in the allotted amount of time wins.

Bunny Nose Race istock/trigga Fill a bowl with cotton balls and put a small amount of Vaseline on your nose. Move the cotton balls out of the bowl using only your nose. Split into teams and see who can get the most cotton balls out of the bowl to get more competitive.

Easter Egg Memory Game istock/fstop123 Collect multiple pairs of the same color eggs and place them under plastic cups on the table. Turn it into a memory game and find the pair of matching eggs.

Guess the Number of Jellybeans istock/Esdelval Fill a mason jar with jellybeans and have kids guess how many they think are in there. Whoever comes closest wins and gets to keep the candy.

Easter Egg Bingo istock/CatLane Print out Bingo cards from the Internet and play Easter Bingo. Instead of using small chips to keep track of which spaces you've gotten, use Hershey Kisses or jellybeans. Whoever gets bingo first can get a special treat.

Pin the Tail on the Bunny istock/vgajic Draw a bunny on a chalkboard or poster board and hang it on the wall. Blind fold whoever's turn it is and spin them around three times. Have them put a round sticker as close to the bunny tail as they can.

