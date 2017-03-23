Not your grandma's alarm clock Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock Make your old phone a permanent bedside companion with an app that can help you fall asleep or ease you into to your day. Try Make your old phone a permanent bedside companion with an app that can help you fall asleep or ease you into to your day. Try CARROT Alarm , a fun twist on a alarm clock with witty dialogue, songs, and an innovative wake-up system. Or download Pzizz to help guide you into a deep sleep and then gently wake you up in the morning. Since there's no need to schlep that extra phone around all day, leave it bedside to recharge. Check out these 12 ways to wake up happier tomorrow morning

A simple home security camera Africa Studio/Shutterstock Use that built-in camera and a Wi-Fi connection to turn your old phone, tablet, or laptop into a security system. Download an app like Use that built-in camera and a Wi-Fi connection to turn your old phone, tablet, or laptop into a security system. Download an app like Presence or as Popular Science suggests "set up a separate Skype account on an old laptop, then set the program to automatically accept incoming video calls. This will allow you to call home from the office or the commute and check in on your pets whenever you like—with no complicated software to set up and no price to pay."

Baby monitor on call OndroM/Shutterstock Old phones or tablets can make a great baby monitor especially when traveling and you want to check in. Try an app like Old phones or tablets can make a great baby monitor especially when traveling and you want to check in. Try an app like Dormi . Once connected to Wi-Fi, the app will alert your current cell phone if the little guy starts making noise. You can even soothe your babe remotely by talking back to them. Find out the shocking child safety mistakes even the most conscientious parents make

Make reading more accessible MaeManee/Shutterstock Download a simple reading app to your old device and hand it off to the kiddos. They'll enjoy looking like mommy or daddy while they learn. Check out these Download a simple reading app to your old device and hand it off to the kiddos. They'll enjoy looking like mommy or daddy while they learn. Check out these six great reading apps for your budding reader

Donate your device pornsawan sangmanee/Shutterstock There are many organizations that can benefit from selling your refurbished or recycled device. Try donating to There are many organizations that can benefit from selling your refurbished or recycled device. Try donating to Cell Phones for Soldiers who then buy troops prepaid international calling cards and provide emergency funding to veterans. They'll even wipe your device clean of all your personal information first. Or try HopeLine from Verizon to benefit victims and survivors of domestic violence. They'll accept devices in any condition from any service provider. Want to wipe your own device first? Try a factory reset.

Create your own fundraising campaign SFIO CRACHO/Shutterstock Looking for a way to earn money for a non-profit organization? Selling old devices can be an easy-to-manage fundraising program. Try sites like Looking for a way to earn money for a non-profit organization? Selling old devices can be an easy-to-manage fundraising program. Try sites like gazelle.com to create your own fundraising page and encourage your community to trade in used smartphones, tablets and computers. They get cash and your organization earns a 15 percent commission on every sale.

Fight spousal abuse Georgejmclittle/Shutterstock Spousal abuse centers will distribute phones to women and children who are in abusive situations so that they can use the phones to call for help in the event of an abusive situation. This works because all cell phones are required to allow you to dial 911, even without an active service plan on the phone. Call your local police station to find out how and where to donate. Spousal abuse centers will distribute phones to women and children who are in abusive situations so that they can use the phones to call for help in the event of an abusive situation. This works because all cell phones are required to allow you to dial 911, even without an active service plan on the phone. Call your local police station to find out how and where to donate.

Sell your cell Africa Studio/Shutterstock If your discarded device is in good shape (and even if it's not) it may be worth some bucks. Try selling directly to a buyer through Craigslist or eBay to reap the most cash. Or sites like If your discarded device is in good shape (and even if it's not) it may be worth some bucks. Try selling directly to a buyer through Craigslist or eBay to reap the most cash. Or sites like sellcell.com and even retailers like Best Buy and Costco have buy-back programs. Bonus if you have the original packaging, cables and cords. Colin White, SellCell.com's managing director, told Business Insider, "Many Americans are looking for ways to earn some extra cash, especially in a sluggish economy...So, it is very surprising that consumers are literally sitting on billions of potential dollars in their unused smartphones and feature phones, often stashed away in boxes at home."

Let music soothe the soul PranFoto/Shutterstock Set up your old phone as an mp3 player. Then if you're beach or poolside there are no worries if it gets wet or sandy. Or use it as a radio; you can stream music via Set up your old phone as an mp3 player. Then if you're beach or poolside there are no worries if it gets wet or sandy. Or use it as a radio; you can stream music via TuneIn Radio from all across the country.

Create a media library cunaplus/Shutterstock An old laptop makes a great media library or server to store movies, TV shows, and music. Then you can stream content to other devices around your home. Try a service like An old laptop makes a great media library or server to store movies, TV shows, and music. Then you can stream content to other devices around your home. Try a service like Plex that will let you access all the files stored on your old laptop from other devices, whether they're in your house or anywhere else.

Make an easy word processor Diego Cervo/Shutterstock Set up your tablet to run a word processing program like Pages. For easier typing, plug in a keyboard accessory, and you'll have a portable word processing tool at your disposal. Set up your tablet to run a word processing program like Pages. For easier typing, plug in a keyboard accessory, and you'll have a portable word processing tool at your disposal.

Find your car pathdoc/Shutterstock Keep your old smartphone on a very cheap plan hidden in the back of your vehicle (make sure you keep it charging). Not only is it good to have a back up cell in case of an emergency you can track your vehicle if it ever gets stolen. Keep your old smartphone on a very cheap plan hidden in the back of your vehicle (make sure you keep it charging). Not only is it good to have a back up cell in case of an emergency you can track your vehicle if it ever gets stolen.

Take some photos zhu difeng/Shutterstock Most smartphones and tablets work as compact cameras, too. Let younger children practice taking photos then learn to edit shots by downloading an app like Most smartphones and tablets work as compact cameras, too. Let younger children practice taking photos then learn to edit shots by downloading an app like Snapseed . Don't forget to back up those photos to another device later.

Time to recycle Oleksandr Lysenko/Shutterstock Whatever you do, don't throw that old device in the trash. The Environmental Protection Agency estimates 35,000 pounds of copper, 772 pounds of silver, 75 pounds of gold, and 33 pounds of palladium can be saved from every one million phones recycled. Check out the

