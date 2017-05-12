Content continues below ad

Content continues below ad

Volunteer virtually

Uber Images/Shutterstock

Prefer to volunteer without leaving your home? "VolunteerMatch has over 6,000 virtual volunteer opportunities you can do from anywhere, including blogging about vegetarian recipes for a sustainable nonprofit, translating Spanish for a state-wide volunteer center, and becoming a crisis text line volunteer who provides relief to people suffering from trauma in just a few taps," says Sadiq.