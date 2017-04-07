Wild by Cheryl Strayed via amazon.com Readers fell in love with Cheryl Strayed's lovely and lyrical prose in this best-seller about finding healing when you're out on your own—like really on your own. Strayed's best-seller recounts her months on a solo hike on the Pacific Northwest Trail. She comes to terms with a past filled with the wrong men and other choices she'd rather forget. Most of all, her epic hike allows her the time and space to grieve the loss of her beloved mother who passed way too young. A nature trail provides the path for what becomes an incredible journey. (You'll also love these Readers fell in love with Cheryl Strayed's lovely and lyrical prose in this best-seller about finding healing when you're out on your own—like really on your own. Strayed's best-seller recounts her months on a solo hike on the Pacific Northwest Trail. She comes to terms with a past filled with the wrong men and other choices she'd rather forget. Most of all, her epic hike allows her the time and space to grieve the loss of her beloved mother who passed way too young. A nature trail provides the path for what becomes an incredible journey. (You'll also love these novels featuring the strongest fictional female characters of all time .)

Eat Pray Love by Elizabeth Gilbert via amazon.com Elizabeth Gilbert's much-loved memoir narrates her travels after a painful divorce. Gilbert seemed to have it all, but she had to take flight to find her way back to her own truth. Gilbert travels through Italy (eating) and India (praying) before she finally falls in love in Indonesia. Women everywhere were inspired to take similar journeys (even in their own backyards) and learn more about meditation , thanks to Gilbert's relatable, smart, and funny way of telling her story while keeping it real.

The Liar's Club by Mary Karr via amazon.com Mary Karr's funny and moving memoir about a tough childhood was hugely successful when it debuted in 1995. Readers connected with Karr's witty and masterful storytelling about life in a volatile Texas family. She writes about drama and dysfunction with a poignant eye that captures details that will stay with you long after you've finished. It's a story of a child's resilience in the midst of alcoholism, mental illness and other assorted chaos.

The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion via amazon.com Joan Didion and John Gregory Dunne were a happily married literary power couple. Then suddenly, within a period of a few days, the famed writer lost her husband to a heart attack while her daughter was gravely ill with a sudden infection. Didion's beautiful and acclaimed memoir records the year after these events during which her daughter continues a long and difficult recovery. Didion takes us through the heartbreak and shock of loss and love in this meditation on surviving grief. Sadly, Didion's daughter passed after the book's completion—the tragedy she chronicles in the companion book, Blue Nights.

Wave by Sonali Deraniyagala via amazon.com Sonali Deraniyagala's devastating memoir recounts the unthinkable losses she endured during the 2004 Sri Lankan tsunami. She's on holiday with her parents, husband, and two young children when everything changes forever. With generous clarity she relays a peaceful, normal morning, and then the confusion that turns to horror as the wave comes in. Deraniyagala's account takes you through unbearable, agonizing losses. Her straightforward narration pulls you close to what would otherwise remain unimaginable.

The Suicide Index by Joan Wickersham via amazon.com Joan Wickersham's riveting memoir goes over the circumstances of her father's unexpected death by his own hand. She artfully captures the enigma of this unbearable act and its aftermath. In doing so, she takes the reader along on her attempt to make sense of her father's passing. She structures her book like an index as a way to organize her father's life and understand its mysteries. Wickersham's beautifully haunting narration keeps you riveted.

I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou via amazon.com This is the book that launched Maya Angelou's astonishing literary career. Her gorgeous memoir debuted in 1969 and captured the experience of growing up as young black girl in the South. Angelou's poetic language expertly portrays details and events that are riveting and powerful. Though the book chronicles pain, it's also about strength and resilience in the face of trauma. The book is a truly inspirational force about self-love and finding your intrinsic courage. Here are nine more life-changing books everyone should read

I Feel Bad About My Neck by Nora Ephron via amazon.com The screenwriter responsible for Silkwood, When Harry Met Sally, and Sleepless in Seattle was also an insightful novelist, director, and essayist. This hilarious essay collection depicts Nora Ephron's reflections on aging. As usual, Ephron is relatable and charming while dishing out insights on parenting and relationships and their inevitable changes. You can't go wrong with Ephron's wit and charm showing you how to deal.

Blackout by Sarah Hepola via amazon.com Sarah Hepola's memoir is addictive as it chronicles the ups and downs of the drinking habit she needs to curb. It's one of those can't-put-it-down, just-one-more-page, keep-you-up-all-night books. Her voice is relatable and funny, honest, and open. Hepola manages to be critical of her alcoholism while at the same garnering all your sympathy. The book is also about how the author finds her voice as a writer and a woman. It's a stunning debut from a fantastic writer.

Men We Reaped by Jesmyn Ward via amazon.com Jesmyn Ward writes about coming to terms with the loss of five young men she was close to—including her brother. Each young man comes from her close-knit community in small town Mississippi—a location fraught with a racist history. Ward's acclaimed and award-winning memoir captures a strong sense of place and the cultural problems that ensnare it. Her moving account honors the lives lost as it examines them. It's a poignant call to understand the intricacies of history and their constant impact on the present.

Happens Every Day by Isabel Gillies via amazon.com You may recognize author Isabel Gillies from Law & Order SVU where she played Det. Stabler's wife. The actress has writerly talents that come out in her can't-put-it-down memoir about her husband's affair . He was a poet-professor who took up with a colleague. Meanwhile, Gillies was trying to be the perfect homemaker in their big house with their two small children. The book's title comes from the phrase the "other woman" told Gillies when she mentioned fears that her husband was straying: Happens every day. Gillies fills her story with strength and humor in the midst of a shocking loss that leads her and the kids back to her parent's New York City apartment after the truth comes out.

The Long Goodbye by Meghan O'Rourke via amazon.com Meghan O'Rourke's The Long Goodbye is a lovely meditation on grief itself and how to do it. She chronicles her mother's shocking diagnosis and eventual passing. The book is a moving companion for anyone dealing with the loss of a beloved parent. O'Rourke's background in poetry gives her memoir a lyrical quality that captures the layers of grief. This acclaimed book tells the author's personal story as it examines the ways our culture is often inept at preparing us to go through the demanding and intense process of grieving.

