Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are hard-working social butterflies

Andrew's daughters, the Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, have everyday jobs, according to Harper's Bazaar. Eugenie is an associate director at the art gallery Hauser & Wirth in London, while Beatrice "works full time in the business world," according to her website. A Palace source described the princesses this way: "They are working girls who have jobs. They will appear at family occasions and at some receptions at the Palace, but there will be no change in their status." Like others in the royal family, they remain involved with charities but otherwise aren't as much in the public eye performing royal duties. Rather, they are known for attending society functions, being spotted in nightclubs, and taking exotic vacations. Although she has a degree in history, Beatrice has gone through four jobs in only a five-year span. Eugenie graduated Newcastle University with degrees in both English literature and art history.