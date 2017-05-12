Content continues below ad

If you come across a fish bone, you don't have to choke on it, although you might want to if you don't follow these rules. "You should remove the bones with a fork and set them on the edge of the plate," says Jayne Becker of the Minnesota Historical Society in the Minnesota Patch. "If you're eating a finger food, remove it with your fingers and do the same." Warning: Do not hide the bones, even if they seem gross to look at on the plate. If you hide them in your napkin, a server could end up flinging the bones and hitting someone. Flinging fish bones in polite society is a no-no.

Let your ice cream melt

The Minnesota Patch explains that "all the silver of the Victorian and Edwardian era was designed to slow an eater down. The point was not the food, but the company. As such, it was often difficult to use without the risk of getting frustrated and looking silly. It was common, for instance, for a host to serve ice cream with a sort of spork—which would only allow you to eat the ice cream in a dignified way before it melted, which it would most likely do as you were taking small, dignified bites between words. Once you could no longer get a chunk of it on your spork, you would be finished, no matter how much you wanted to lap it up." If you're thinking about ordering a scoop of rocky road for dessert at that job interview luncheon, Gottsman recommends you take a cue from your interviewer host. "It may be a situation where they still are interested in learning a little more, or they may be ready to leave and would prefer to close the conversation. When in doubt, ask, and use your best judgment based on their response," Gottsman says. Watching your waistline? If they order a dessert, order a cup of coffee or tea so your interviewer is not eating alone.