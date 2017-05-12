10 Polite Ways To Eat Sushi, Wings, and Other Tricky Foods
Don't blow that business lunch, first date, or dinner with your S.O.'s parents. Knowing the proper etiquette for some sticky food situations could save you from making an eating faux pas.
Spaghetti can be a social minefieldSupatchaya-Sresuparp/ShutterstockIf they weren't animated pups, Disney's Lady and the Tramp would fail spaghetti-eating etiquette 101. Turns out most humans are eating this famous Italian dish incorrectly, too. "Spaghetti is a difficult food," warns Diane Gottsman, an etiquette expert. "While you would not eat it with your fingers (obviously), using a spoon to twirl it into a basketball mound of noodles is incorrect. Instead, separate two or three strands and twirl it, eating it from the fork." Another strategy is to avoid it altogether, she says. If pasta is on the menu, she recommends ordering an easier penne or ravioli and to stick with white sauce to avoid visible splatters. Finally, beware of spaghetti al nero di sepia—these inky black strands are not just unwieldy, they'll turn your teeth a zombie-like shade of charcoal. Order a pale carbonara instead. Spaghetti alla carbonara is preferred by professional chefs when they eat out at Italian restaurants. See what other dishes chefs like to order.
Lobster isn't a dainty dishIvana-Lalicki/ShutterstockIn the 1984 movie Splash, Daryl Hannah plays a beautiful mermaid that goes searching for her true love, Tom Hanks, in Manhattan. Hanks has no idea Hannah is a mermaid (she has legs on land), even when she bites into a whole lobster shell at a fancy restaurant. Obviously proper shellfish eating etiquette is different when you're from under the sea. So what's the right way to eat that crusty crustacean if you've got permanent legs? Gottsman's website offers this advice: First, twist and pull the large front claws off. Then separate the pieces of the front claws at the joints. Use a nutcracker to crack the larger part of the claw and pull the meat out with a lobster fork. Twist the tail and the body in opposite directions, pulling the tail free. Discard the green gunk; that's tomalley, the lobster's liver. Break off the tail flippers and insert your thumb or finger into the flipper end to push the meat out of the tail. Or use a knife to cut the under-shell. Remove the large vein-looking digestive track so you can enjoy the lobster tail. And go ahead and use your fingers to dunk that baby in some butter. You'd be surprised to know that some scientists believe lobsters are biologically immortal, of course that's if they don't end up on your dinner table first.
Baked potatoes have gotten fancierStuart-Monk/ShutterstockFor a simple veggie, baked potatoes have a lot of rules. In Emily Post's 1967 book, The Pocket Book of Etiquette, she advises on how to eat a baked potato: "If not otherwise prepared before serving, it is eaten by breaking it in half with the fingers, scooping all the inside of the potato onto the plate with a fork, and then mixing butter, salt, and pepper into it with a fork. But Patricia Napier-Fitzpatrick, founder and president of The Etiquette School Of New York, suggests a more modern way to approach the spud. "I would recommend using a knife and fork to cut a baked potato in half—not one's fingers. Leaving it in the skin, I would put butter on the potato with a knife and mix it in with the fork," says Napier-Fitzpatrick. "Then, add salt and pepper to the top, as one would with any food on the plate that needed salt and pepper." Do you always know the difference between yams and sweet potatoes? Check out these food pairs that are commonly confused.
Sushi is a finger foodAfrica-Studio/ShutterstockPlease put away the chopsticks. Turns out you are supposed to eat sushi with your fingers, and chopsticks are the equivalent of, shall we dare say it? Using a fork. According to an article in the LA Times, Tokyo sushi chef Naomichi Yasuda says picking up that salmon roll with your fingers is correct. And don't dunk sushi in your soy sauce–dip it. Yasuda says it's "enough" to taste the soy, then eat it. Plus, soy sauce can add a bunch of sodium to your diet, so it's best to go lightly. Finally, never eat that pickled ginger together with your sushi. Eat it separately. It's like the sherbet of a fancy five-course meal—a palate cleanser.
Winner winner chicken dinneristetiana/ShutterstockIn the movie The Help, Oscar winner Octavia Spencer plays Minnie Jackson, one of the more outspoken housekeepers in this Mississippi 1960s setting, but Minnie does know how to cook up some juicy fried chicken. "Fried chicken just tends to make you feel better about life," Minnie croons (Crisco is her secret). We can't disagree. But both fried chicken and chicken wings can be trying to eat at times, so unless you are devouring a bucket of KFC by yourself, take note. "While out with your family and close friends, hot chicken wings are perfectly fine to order, but skip them when dining with someone you are attempting to impress," advises Gottsman, who is author of Modern Manners for a Better Life and founder of The Protocol School of Texas. "Chicken wings are eaten with your fingers, as long as you have plenty of napkins nearby." People make the mistake of attempting to formalize finger foods by using a knife and fork, she adds, but when ordering foods that would typically be eaten with your fingers, feel free to pick them up and readily indulge. "Just do it safely by ordering things that are not overly laden with sauce or anything gooey or sticky," Gottsman says. Just resist the urge to lick your fingers! KFC's "Finger Licking Good" is not the goal.
Bone Fish Grill anyone?Andrelix/ShutterstockIf you come across a fish bone, you don't have to choke on it, although you might want to if you don't follow these rules. "You should remove the bones with a fork and set them on the edge of the plate," says Jayne Becker of the Minnesota Historical Society in the Minnesota Patch. "If you're eating a finger food, remove it with your fingers and do the same." Warning: Do not hide the bones, even if they seem gross to look at on the plate. If you hide them in your napkin, a server could end up flinging the bones and hitting someone. Flinging fish bones in polite society is a no-no.
Yo quiero tacosGeorge-Dolgikh/ShutterstockAccording to Smithsonian Magazine and Jeffrey M. Pilcher, history professor at the University of Minnesota, the origins of the taco are unknown. Pilcher's best guess is that "it dates back to the 18th century silver mines in Mexico, because in the mines the word 'taco' referred to the little charges they would use to excavate the ore. And one of the first types of tacos described in the 19th century is called tacos de minero—miner's tacos." First mentioned in a 1905 newspaper in the United States, the popularity of tacos has grown ever since. And although we don't need much instruction on how to eat tacos, there are some etiquette rules to follow. What seems obvious is that crisp tacos should be eaten with the fingers since cutting the crisp shell with a knife and fork will leave it cracked and crumbled. Also use a fork for eating any filling that falls to the plate, writes the Etiquettescholar.com. However, soft tacos, topped with a sauce, are eaten with a knife and fork, though soft tacos sans sauce can be eaten with the fingers. Here are 31 Mexican appetizers that can satisfy your craving for tacos.
Eating oysters or artichokes hasn't changed in over 100 yearsIngkarat-Bunnag/ShutterstockEnglish aristocracy enjoyed oysters or artichokes with their hands, and that's still acceptable protocol today. According to the Etiquettescholar.com, when it comes to oysters, it's fine to pick up the shell with your fingers and suck the meat and juice right off of it. Artichokes aren't much different. Use your fingers to eat the leaves. Dip the base in any sauce provided. Then use your bottom teeth to scrape off the pulp. Place the discarded leaves on the side of your plate when you are done. You can also separate the fuzzy portion at the base of the artichoke head from the choke heart, and then eat the choke with a fork. But proper use of the napkin here is important. Back in the days of Downton Abbey, the Dowager Countess would fold hers in half on her lap and wipe her fingers on the inside of the fold, assuring that a casual observer would only see a clean, white napkin. That might be going a bit too far, but it couldn't hurt to try. Here's some other good advice from Downton Abbey.
Let your ice cream meltBackground-All/ShutterstockThe Minnesota Patch explains that "all the silver of the Victorian and Edwardian era was designed to slow an eater down. The point was not the food, but the company. As such, it was often difficult to use without the risk of getting frustrated and looking silly. It was common, for instance, for a host to serve ice cream with a sort of spork—which would only allow you to eat the ice cream in a dignified way before it melted, which it would most likely do as you were taking small, dignified bites between words. Once you could no longer get a chunk of it on your spork, you would be finished, no matter how much you wanted to lap it up." If you're thinking about ordering a scoop of rocky road for dessert at that job interview luncheon, Gottsman recommends you take a cue from your interviewer host. "It may be a situation where they still are interested in learning a little more, or they may be ready to leave and would prefer to close the conversation. When in doubt, ask, and use your best judgment based on their response," Gottsman says. Watching your waistline? If they order a dessert, order a cup of coffee or tea so your interviewer is not eating alone.
Asparagus can give people the wrong ideaValentyn-Volkov/ShutterstockFirm and crisp asparagus are perfectly acceptable to be eaten with your fingers. But Gottsman warns, "People may not know this and think you are eating it incorrectly. When in doubt, use a fork. Especially if it's soft or is covered in sauce." The Etiquettescholar.com agrees that asparagus is traditionally a finger food, and although the English and many other nationalities still see it as such, your future mother-in-law might not agree. Err on the safe side. And...here's what she's secretly thinking about you.
