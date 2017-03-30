Stay mum on the dance floor

Another word of advice from Click Parade was to avoid boring your date with talk about clothes, and to "...flatter your date by talking about the things he wants to talk about." It also recommends feigning interest in whatever he says. In her 1939 book, How To Win and Hold a Husband, Dorothy Dix puts it more bluntly, "Don't talk too much and, above all, don't talk about yourself, ever. Men have a horror of girls who babble on forever and ever like a brook. Men like to talk about themselves and what they want is an intelligent listener." Think you can at least chat while doing the cha-cha? Think again. According to Click Parade you should keep those lips sealed on the dance floor too because "when a man dances he wants to dance."