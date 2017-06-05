14 Foods You Didn’t Know Were Called by Different Names in the U.K.
The chips/fries difference is just the beginning.
ZucchiniTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, Shutterstock If you want some summer squash during a U.K. visit, keep an eye out for “courgette” instead of zucchini. The name also lends itself well to British “courgetti”—courgette spaghettie—or as Americans say, “zoodles.” Check out these other delicious pasta substitutions.
ShrimpTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, Shutterstock In the United States, there’s a difference between shrimp and prawns; shrimp are small with short legs, while prawns are larger and have more claws. In the United Kingdom though, both of the little crustaceans are almost always called prawns. Find out why shrimp is a superfood every woman needs.
SeltzerTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, Shutterstock If you’re looking for sparkling water in Britain, ask for soda water. Americans adopted the names “seltzer water” and “club soda” after World War II, but the original “soda water” name stuck around in the U.K. Finally learn the difference between seltzer, club soda, and tonic water.
Content continues below ad
FriesTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, Shutterstock Don’t blame your British server if burger and "chips" comes with a side of fries—in the U.K., that’s technically what you asked for. But Brits wouldn’t consider every French fry a chip. Chips specifically have to be thick cut, sort of like steak fries. Those skinny ones you get at American fast food restaurants aren’t true chips.
ChipsTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, Shutterstock If you actually are dead-set on some American chips, ask for a bag of crisps. Oh, and look for the brand Walkers, which is the British Lay's brand. Sour cream and onion might be popular in America, but you’re more likely to find cheese and onion in the U.K. At home, try these healthy chips recipes.
CandyTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, Shutterstock A little packaged good for your candy craving would be called “sweets” or “sweeties” in Britain. Just don’t call that Cadbury’s bar a sweet. Chocolate bars are their own category, but sweets can be any other confection, from fruity gummies to hard toffees. Find out how a nutritionist ranks your favorite candies.
Content continues below ad
Cotton candyTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, Shutterstock The spun sugar still gets its “candy” claims in the U.K., where it’s called candy floss. You won't believe the ironic story of the dentist who invented cotton candy.
CookiesTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, Shutterstock In the U.K., a cookie specifically refers to a chocolate chip cookie. (Don't miss these hacks for the perfect chocolate chip cookies.) Anything else would be called a “biscuit.” Biscuits aren’t the chewy cookies you’d find in American bakeries, but have a crisper texture, like shortbread.
CilantroTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, Shutterstock Cilantro is one of those foods you either love or hate. If you’re in the latter group, steer clear of “coriander” in Great Britain. But if you're in the former, check out these easy Mexican appetizer recipes.
Content continues below ad
Grilled cheeseTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, Shutterstock Don’t get disgruntled when you can’t find your favorite comfort food on a British menu. A cheese toastie will give you that same deliciously toasted bread and heavenly melted cheese that you’re looking for. It might be panini-pressed or baked in the oven instead of on a skillet, but it’s guaranteed to satisfy your craving. This is how a professional chef makes the best grilled cheese.
EggplantTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, Shutterstock Brits say “aubergine” instead of “eggplant.” American clothing retailers seem to like the term too. You’ll usually see a dark purple shirt labeled “aubergine,” which we would imagine makes it a better sell than an “eggplant” top. Find out how to turn eggplant into a healthy pizza crust.
Ice popsIf you think of those frozen treats as an ice lollipop, Brits just take a different chunk of the word and call them ice lollies instead of pops. Don't miss these crazy-good ice pop recipes.
Content continues below ad
Sandwich rollTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, Shutterstock A soft, round roll you might consider a burger bun in the U.S. different names in Britain: a bap. Depending on where you are, you might also hear them called barms, cobs, stotties, teacakes, oggies, muffins, and more, according to Express. They’re often eaten at breakfast with one simple meat, topped with ketchup or BBQ sauce-like brown sauce. It’s worth a sandwich if for no other reason than the fun of saying “bacon bap.”
ArugulaTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, Shutterstock No, the rocket salad you see on a menu has nothing to do with space travel. “Rocket” is just another name for “arugula.” At home, try one of these healthy salad recipes.
Content continues below ad
Thanks! You're on our list.
And your life's about to get more interesting.