Content continues below ad

Fries

Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, Shutterstock

Don’t blame your British server if burger and "chips" comes with a side of fries—in the U.K., that’s technically what you asked for. But Brits wouldn’t consider every French fry a chip. Chips specifically have to be thick cut, sort of like steak fries. Those skinny ones you get at American fast food restaurants aren’t true chips.