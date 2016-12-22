Set yourself up for success iStock/Magone You're more likely to keep a positive resolution than a restrictive one (i.e. "I will eat an extra service of fruits and veggies every day" over "I will never eat chocolate again."), reported an article in Time magazine. Also important is to have a support system in place for success. With an environment that supports your behavior and by surrounding yourself with supportive friends and relatives, your chances increase to achieve your goals, the article explains.

Commit to positive mornings iStock/elenaleonova The way we live our mornings is the way we'll experience our days—and life, says Kristi Ling, author of the book Operation Happiness. "Start each day off with healthy habits and a positive outlook and you'll notice a big difference in your overall level of happiness," Ling says. Her recommendations include starting the day with uplifting reading or podcasts (check out Waking Up With Ryan ), fueling your body with healthy food and hydration (consider one of these easy healthy smoothies ), and trying an inspiring practice such as a five-minute meditation, or 60-seconds of deep breathing. "Positive mornings are part of the foundation for sustainable happiness," says Ling. Find out more morning habits of successful people

Stock your fridge iStock/boggy22 Fill your plate with clean, whole non-processed foods as often as possible, says Rebecca Lewis, RD, head dietitian at HelloFresh . This includes a balance of fruits, veggies, whole grains, and lean protein. "Fruits and veggies are packed with essential vitamins, mineral, and antioxidants. These are critical components for keeping our immune functions running strong and soaking up all the damage we do to our bodies daily,' Lewis explains. "Try to reach for foods that don't come in a box or a bag, which is often indicative of a highly processed food product that is 'shelf-stable' (which is typically higher in sodium and preservatives). In other words, keep your fridge fuller than your pantry. Not sure how to start? Consider a meal prep service like HelloFresh that delivers ingredients to your doorstep or Euphebe , which provides ready-made, delicious vegetarian meals. Here are more ways to start eating healthier

Go easier on yourself iStock/martin-dm Make a resolution to be as kind and gentle with yourself as possible. "We tend to be extremely hard on ourselves on so many levels, which can hold us back from experiencing all the happiness we deserve," Ling says. "Make a habit of speaking about (and thinking about) yourself the way you'd speak about someone you respect and love dearly. It takes practice, but once you've got it down, you'll notice a huge positive shift." Are you a judgmental person? Try these tips to stop being so judgmental

Carve out time for your passions iStock/507871514_lzf Whether it's gardening, hiking, playing cards, or cooking, make time for things you enjoy, says Ling. "It's easy to get so busy with work and family that we forget to nurture our souls by making time to do what brings us joy and makes us feel alive," she continues. "A great way to create more time for things you love is to regularly go through your calendar and eliminate anything that's not extremely important to you."

Take a vacation iStock/pixdeluxe Expand your horizons literally and logistically. Immerse yourself in new experiences that can help you grow as a person and appreciate the differences in the world. ‎"Travel to a faraway land to learn more about the world and other cultures and make unforgettable memories," suggests Vanessa Picariello, senior director, public relations, Norwegian Cruise Line. "As the saying goes, 'travel is the only thing you buy that makes you richer,'" she says. (Read these tips before you book a cruise .)

Get rid of some stuff iStock/xavierarnau Having less clutter makes people happy, says Claire Tompkins, a professional organizer and "clutter coach" in Berkeley, California. "Less visual distraction is soothing to the eye and mind," Tompkins says. "Fewer decorative items mean you can appreciate the ones you have more. Less stuff to manage, to look for, to move out of the way and to keep clean means you get more time for fun." She says the key to making an effective resolution to reduce clutter is to take it slow. Set a reasonable, reachable goal of changing one thing in January, says Tompkins, for example going through your mail on a daily basis or clearing out one box. "Getting the mail sorted means your kitchen counter will be cleared and usable, or your dining table can display a vase of flowers." Find out more tips from professional organizers

Embrace a happiness mindset iStock/peshkov Scott Wilhite, creator of the Feed Your Happy app, and author of The 7 Core Skills of Everyday Happiness: Scientifically Proven Skills for a Happier, More Meaningful Life, suggests creating a year of fortunate moments. "Develop a habit of recognizing what's going right in your life," he says. "Keep a stack of notecards or strips of paper in the kitchen where each day you can write something fortunate that happened that day. This will develop healthy thought patterns of looking for and expecting good things to happen." Wilhite suggests to store all the moments in a clear, plastic box or jar, and then at the close of the year enjoy an end-of-the-year review party as you read through your tiny triumphs. "Positive moments add up," he adds. Here are more ways to get happy.

Learn to play an instrument iStock/vgajic Add some music to your life in 2017 and explore your creative side. "From creativity, patience, and teamwork to confidence and critical thinking, learning to play an instrument builds life and professional skills like no other activity," says Lana Albright with Reverb Lessons in Chicago. "Beyond the cognitive benefits of music —of which there are many—it's fun! Studies show that playing an instrument lowers your heart rate and blood pressure, makes you feel more relaxed, and helps you connect with others. There's also an immense sense of fulfillment and pride that comes with mastering a new or difficult song." She says no matter your age, learning an instrument is easier than ever. "Many local instrument shops offer group lessons, where you can learn to play in a relaxed environment and meet new people. If you prefer one-on-one lessons, Reverb Lessons connects you with an instructor who works around your schedule and is willing to meet you at your home or connect with you virtually."

Cherish your alone time iStock/Eva-Katalin Steve Siebold, author of 177 Mental Toughness Secrets of The World Class, says the best resolution to make this year your happiest yet is to make more time for yourself. "It sounds easy enough, but in our fast-paced and hectic lives, we tend to neglect number-one when we have too much going on," Siebold says. "Human beings need a rest and recovery strategy. The simplest way to do this is to commit to 20 to 30 minutes of solitude each day." When you put aside all the excess cognition, the result is clarity, creativity, and a renewed sense of purpose, Siebold says. "You're going to love the way you feel and you're going to be a lot more productive."

Commit to your wellness and fitness iStock/andresr Setting challenging, obtainable goals, and be specific with time limits, says Cindy Wasilewski, fitness manager at The Lodge at Woodloch , a destination spa resort in Hawley, Pennsylvania. "Track your progress," she says. "Find the best time or group fitness class that fits your schedule. You'll meet a network of people that have similar fitness routines and the same workout schedule. The more the merrier." Another tip, while you exercise listen to music that motivates you. "Dancing is a great way to express yourself, get active," Wasilewski says.

Take control of your finances iStock/ljubaphoto After the holiday season, you may be facing debt or may want to put a plan in place to start saving for a big purchase in 2017. Michelle Brownstein, CFP at Personal Capital, in the San Francisco Bay area suggests that to kick off 2017 and get to financial success, the first step is to do a 30-day money cleanse. "Make a budget, review your accounts, and stick to a plan and you'll find financial happiness," she says.

