50 Unique Dog Names for Your Pup

Be the owner at the dog park who calls out for your pooch with a unique dog name that’s cool, awesome, and unusual. Your dog is your bestie, your trusted sidekick, and a member of the family. Find a name that matches your pooch’s heart and soul. When you’re coming up with a name, consider rock stars, sci-fi flicks, the best “people” names, and unexpected categories to come up with something unique. Find the perfect one on these ten lists of best unique dog names.
Unique dog names (female)
If you've got a cool and unique pup, she needs a cool and unique dog name. Give your girl dog a pretty, creative name that perfectly suits her. Try something new and unexpected.
Brooklyn
Lizbeth
Tallulah
Serenity
Tiara
Unique dog names (male)
When you're looking for a dog name that's creative and unique, consider an unusual choice you're not likely to run into at the dog park. Capture your boy dog's energy with a name perfectly suited.
Bodhi
Magnum
Jubilo
Zepher
Maverick
Cool and unique dog names that conjure a color
Classic dog names often go for a word that captures the color of your pooch's fur. Think of names like Cinnamon, Blondie, and Shadow. You can follow that same trend with unique and unusual dog names.
Daffodil
Cheddar
Peanut Butter
Sparrow
Obsidian
Creative dog names that capture a mood
You know all those dogs named "Sparky" were probably puppies who were jumping around and wagging their tales. All the dogs named "Lucky" were named after how they made their dog owners feel.
Peppy
Punkie
Blaze
Brawler
Glory
Cool and unique dog names from the Harry Potter-verse
Honestly, it makes sense to name any dog Harry, but the wizarding world is filled with tons of unique names to give to the dog you adore. In fact, feel free to choose a name from any book you love (Hey, Holden Caufield and Jane Eyre!) But J.K. Rowling's creativity with naming is an especially fitting inspiration for dog owners who love the magic of dogs.
Hermione
Phoenix
Ravenclaw
Dumbledore
Rubeus Hagrid
Unique Star Wars-inspired dog names
When you have a favorite sci-fi franchise, scour the names of planets and characters to find a creative and unique dog name. Sci-fi names are usually extra creative since they’re spawned from an otherworldly galaxy. Names from the Star Wars universe offer joy whenever you hear them called out! Fetch, Chewie! Sit, Yoda! Choose something you’ll want to say a lot.
Ewok
Obi-wan
Kylo
Lando
Dagobah
Unique dog names inspired by your favorite Disney character
When you think about it, “Disney” or “Epcot” would make great, unusual dog names But if you have a favorite Disney movie that always makes you happy, choose a name from that film. If a Disney name reminds you of great memories and happy times, it’ll make great inspiration for a name for your pooch.
Moana
Jasmine, Aladdin, or Genie
Flynn Rider
Beast or Belle
Pongo or Perdita
Unique “people” names that work great for dogs
If you find any unique name, feel free to use it for your dog. Don’t feel bound by rules, like certain names are for dogs and others are for people. When you find a human name that fits, use it for your cool, unique dog. If it sounds right and feels right when your dog gazes at you with those puppy dog eyes, you’ve found the right name.
Atticus
Penelope
Isabella
Griffin
Holland
Unusual movie star dog names
You know your dog should be famous! Use classic Hollywood as your inspiration and choose a unique dog name that captures your pooch’s charisma. Movie star names make great dog names because they’re unusual and instantly iconic—think Brando or Pacino. Play around with going with both a first and last name, or just using one iconic name that captures your pup’s spirit.
Clark Gable
DiCaprio
Hanks
Gaga
George Clooney
Creative rock star dog names
When you’re going for a rock star name for your frolic n’ roll pooch pal, think of classic icons with a timeless catalog of tunes. You can also go with the latest stars (dog names like Khalid, Bruno, Halsey, or Swift,) but you’ll do your fur baby honor if you stick with a name that carries a vibe of vintage, everlasting cool.
Hendrix
Zeppelin or Zepp
Elvis Presley
Queen
Bowie
