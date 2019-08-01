50 Unique Dog Names for Your Pup

Run, Spot, run? You definitely can do better than Spot, Rover, or Fluffy when you're naming your dog. Get creative and unique!

Be the owner at the dog park who calls out for your pooch with a unique dog name that’s cool, awesome, and unusual. Your dog is your bestie, your trusted sidekick, and a member of the family. Find a name that matches your pooch’s heart and soul. When you’re coming up with a name, consider rock stars, sci-fi flicks, the best “people” names, and unexpected categories to come up with something unique. Find the perfect one on these ten lists of best unique dog names.

Unique dog names (female)

If you’ve got a cool and unique pup, she needs a cool and unique dog name. Give your girl dog a pretty, creative name that perfectly suits her. Try something new and unexpected. If you need more ideas, check out 100 of the most popular puppy names.

Brooklyn

Lizbeth

Tallulah

Serenity

Tiara

Unique dog names (male)

When you’re looking for a dog name that’s creative and unique, consider an unusual choice you’re not likely to run into at the dog park. Capture your boy dog’s energy with a name perfectly suited. What’s the difference between girl dogs and boy dogs, anyway? Check out the ways that male and female dogs are different.

Bodhi

Magnum

Jubilo

Zepher

Maverick

Cool and unique dog names that conjure a color

Classic dog names often go for a word that captures the color of your pooch’s fur. Think of names like Cinnamon, Blondie, and Shadow. You can follow that same trend with unique and unusual dog names. If you want a name that highlights your dog’s breed, check out the most popular names for the most popular breeds in America.

Daffodil

Cheddar

Peanut Butter

Sparrow

Obsidian

Creative dog names that capture a mood

You know all those dogs named “Sparky” were probably puppies who were jumping around and wagging their tales. All the dogs named “Lucky” were named after how they made their dog owners feel. Don’t miss your official guide to picking the best dog breed for you.

Peppy

Punkie

Blaze

Brawler

Glory

Cool and unique dog names from the Harry Potter-verse

Honestly, it makes sense to name any dog Harry, but the wizarding world is filled with tons of unique names to give to the dog you adore. In fact, feel free to choose a name from any book you love (Hey, Holden Caufield and Jane Eyre!) But J.K. Rowling’s creativity with naming is an especially fitting inspiration for dog owners who love the magic of dogs. Here are the cutest mixed breed dogs you’ll want to bring home.

Hermione

Phoenix

Ravenclaw

Dumbledore

Rubeus Hagrid

Unique Star Wars-inspired dog names

When you have a favorite sci-fi franchise, scour the names of planets and characters to find a creative and unique dog name. Sci-fi names are usually extra creative since they’re spawned from an otherworldly galaxy. Names from the Star Wars universe offer joy whenever you hear them called out! Fetch, Chewie! Sit, Yoda! Choose something you’ll want to say a lot.

Ewok

Obi-wan

Kylo

Lando

Dagobah

Unique dog names inspired by your favorite Disney character

When you think about it, “Disney” or “Epcot” would make great, unusual dog names But if you have a favorite Disney movie that always makes you happy, choose a name from that film. If a Disney name reminds you of great memories and happy times, it’ll make great inspiration for a name for your pooch.

Moana

Jasmine, Aladdin, or Genie

Flynn Rider

Beast or Belle

Pongo or Perdita

Unique “people” names that work great for dogs

If you find any unique name, feel free to use it for your dog. Don’t feel bound by rules, like certain names are for dogs and others are for people. When you find a human name that fits, use it for your cool, unique dog. If it sounds right and feels right when your dog gazes at you with those puppy dog eyes, you’ve found the right name.

Atticus

Penelope

Isabella

Griffin

Holland

Unusual movie star dog names

You know your dog should be famous! Use classic Hollywood as your inspiration and choose a unique dog name that captures your pooch’s charisma. Movie star names make great dog names because they’re unusual and instantly iconic—think Brando or Pacino. Play around with going with both a first and last name, or just using one iconic name that captures your pup’s spirit.

Clark Gable

DiCaprio

Hanks

Gaga

George Clooney

Creative rock star dog names

When you’re going for a rock star name for your frolic n’ roll pooch pal, think of classic icons with a timeless catalog of tunes. You can also go with the latest stars (dog names like Khalid, Bruno, Halsey, or Swift,) but you’ll do your fur baby honor if you stick with a name that carries a vibe of vintage, everlasting cool.

Hendrix

Zeppelin or Zepp

Elvis Presley

Queen

Bowie

A unique name isn’t the only thing your pooch requires—these are the 15 things you need before you bring your new pup home.