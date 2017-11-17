Eviled/ShutterstockLet’s face it—staying healthy on vacation isn’t necessarily as easy as it looks. Not only are you running on less sleep than normal, but every new environment exposes your system to hundreds upon thousands of foreign bacteria and germs. (And that’s not the only reason why you always get sick on vacation.)

But if you think the hotel room can keep you safe, you might want to think again. Sure, that temporary home-away-from-home may look clean, but there are plenty of germ-ridden spots in your lodging—and in pretty unlikely places, too. Disease-ridden hotel hair dryers and nasty kettles are just the beginning of your troubles. As for the grossest spot in your hotel room? We’d be willing to bet that it’s the chair.

“Many guests sit on them naked, and yes, some leave stains behind,” Jenna, a hotel maid in New York told Women’s Health. “And much of the time, the stains are basically just dabbed with cleaner until they can’t be seen anymore.” She recommends laying a towel or sheet down before taking a seat.

If you don’t properly check your hotel room for bed bugs, the little pests could make a home out of the chair, too. Not only do they give you the creepy-crawlies on vacation, but you can also carry them back home on your clothes or luggage after your stay.

Plus, don’t even get us started on the germiest spots in airplanes. Thinking about staying home from now on? We don’t blame you—in fact, we’ll probably join.

[Source: The Sun]