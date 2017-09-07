TATSIANAMA/Shutterstock

These days, phone scammers are getting smarter—and trickier. And if you’re not careful, they could make big bucks off of you, the unsuspecting caller. Aside from hanging up if you hear this four-word phrase, there’s something else you can do to avoid becoming a victim.

Certain area codes can warn potential targets that the call isn’t safe, according to Joseph Steinberg, CEO of SecureMySocial. Although scam callers once used a 900 number, they’ve changed their methods as the general public has caught on. Now, many scam phone numbers have the area code 809, which originates in the Caribbean.

Still, to keep the public off their trail, scammers hide behind other numbers, as well. “Criminals have been known to use caller IDs with the area code 473, which appears to be domestic, but is actually the area code for the island of Grenada,” Steinberg says.

By the way, those calls add up fast. You could be charged at least $5 per minute for taking a call from any of these foreign countries, according to AARP. Plus, scammers can swindle you out of your money through phoney timeshares, cruises, or fake stories about danger or money problems. Watch out for these phone call scams that could steal your money, too.

To play it extra safe, Steinberg recommends never answering or returning a call from a number you don’t recognize. If you actually know the person, they can always leave a voicemail. “Remember that it’s unlikely that someone you do not know—who is in distress at a location with which you are not familiar—would dial a random number in another country and ask you to help them,” he says. “They would call the police.”

Although the area codes 473, 809, and 900 are the biggest culprits of scams, it can’t hurt to be wary of calls from numbers with the following international area codes.

International Area Codes With a +1 Country Code:

242 — Bahamas

246 — Barbados

268 — Antigua

284 — British Virgin Islands

345 — Cayman Islands

441 — Bermuda

473 — Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique

649 — Turks and Caicos

664 — Montserrat

721 — Sint Maarten

758 — St. Lucia

767 — Dominica

784 — St. Vincent and Grenadines

809, 829 and 849 — Dominican Republic

868 — Trinidad and Tobago

869 — St. Kitts and Nevis

876 — Jamaica

Sick and tired of being flooded with robocalls? Here’s how to stop them for good.

[Source: Woman’s Day]