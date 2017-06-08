It's not magic Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com, shutterstock "The only way to get what you want in this world is through hard work." —Tiana, The Princess and the Frog Tiana is one Disney princess who knows that if you want to make your dreams come true, you have to put in the time. Things don't just happen (even with magic!). "The only way to get what you want in this world is through hard work." —Tiana, The Princess and the Frog Tiana is one Disney princess who knows that if you want to make your dreams come true, you have to put in the time. Things don't just happen (even with magic!). Here's how watching Disney movies can also help broaden your vocabulary.

The importance of perspective Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com, shutterstock "If you walk in the footsteps of a stranger, you'll learn things you never knew you never knew." —Pocahantas, Pocahantas We have a lot to learn from other people and their lived experiences. Pocahantas shows us that in order to have an understanding of people different from ourselves, we have to immerse ourselves in their surroundings and lifestyle. "If you walk in the footsteps of a stranger, you'll learn things you never knew you never knew." —Pocahantas, Pocahantas We have a lot to learn from other people and their lived experiences. Pocahantas shows us that in order to have an understanding of people different from ourselves, we have to immerse ourselves in their surroundings and lifestyle. Only true Disney fans will appreciate these tweets.

Our destiny is our own Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com, shutterstock "There are those who say fate is something beyond our command, that destiny is not our own. But I know better. Our fate lives within us...you only have to be brave enough to see it." —Merida, Brave Merida reminds us that we have control over ourselves and our future, once we feel empowered to seize the opportunities before us. Do you know these "There are those who say fate is something beyond our command, that destiny is not our own. But I know better. Our fate lives within us...you only have to be brave enough to see it." —Merida, Brave Merida reminds us that we have control over ourselves and our future, once we feel empowered to seize the opportunities before us. Do you know these mind-blowing facts about Disneyland

Content continues below ad

Dreams can come true Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com, shutterstock "Who says that my dreams have to stay just my dreams?" —Ariel, The Little Mermaid You're never too young (or too old for that matter) to learn that dreams don't have to remain wishes, but can be attainable goals! Read more "Who says that my dreams have to stay just my dreams?" —Ariel, The Little Mermaid You're never too young (or too old for that matter) to learn that dreams don't have to remain wishes, but can be attainable goals! Read more quotes to help you dream big!

Experience something new Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com, shutterstock "Venture outside your comfort zone. The rewards are worth it." -Rapunzel, Tangled Doing something that scares you may seem cliche, but you have the opportunity to grow and learn! "Venture outside your comfort zone. The rewards are worth it." -Rapunzel, Tangled Doing something that scares you may seem cliche, but you have the opportunity to grow and learn!

Prove them wrong Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com, shutterstock "Maybe what I really wanted was to prove that I could do things right." -Mulan, Mulan. Though Mulan's quote isn't necessarily the most well-known (her grandfather steals the show by telling her, "the flower that booms in adversity is the most rare and beautiful of all"), she shows us that when people say you can't do something you know you have the ability to, you have to show them that you can! "Maybe what I really wanted was to prove that I could do things right." -Mulan, Mulan. Though Mulan's quote isn't necessarily the most well-known (her grandfather steals the show by telling her, "the flower that booms in adversity is the most rare and beautiful of all"), she shows us that when people say you can't do something you know you have the ability to, you have to show them that you can!

Content continues below ad

Don't turn back Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com, shutterstock "I've come so far, I can't go back to where I used to be," -Jasmine, Aladdin Jasmine is one of the strongest princesses, proving that she's not just a "prize to be won." This is a lesson that once you've started something, keep going—you never know what you can accomplish. "I've come so far, I can't go back to where I used to be," -Jasmine, Aladdin Jasmine is one of the strongest princesses, proving that she's not just a "prize to be won." This is a lesson that once you've started something, keep going—you never know what you can accomplish.

Test your limits Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com, shutterstock "If I go, there's just no telling how far I'll go," -Moana, Moana Are you going to embark on a new project? Do you have to do something outside of your comfort zone to help others? Moana shows us that you never know what's possible until you try. Find out the "If I go, there's just no telling how far I'll go," -Moana, Moana Are you going to embark on a new project? Do you have to do something outside of your comfort zone to help others? Moana shows us that you never know what's possible until you try. Find out the 32 secrets of people who've crossed major items off of their bucket lists

You control your happiness Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com, shutterstock"Remember, you're the only one who can fill the world with sunshine," -Snow White, Snow White The original Disney princess illustrates the reality that you are in control of your own thoughts and emotions. You have the ability to be a bright light in your life and the lives of others. The original Disney princess illustrates the reality that you are in control of your own thoughts and emotions. You have the ability to be a bright light in your life and the lives of others.

Content continues below ad

Always be kind Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com, shutterstock "Have courage and be kind...where there is kindness, there is goodness, and when there is goodness, there is magic."-Cinderella, Cinderella No matter how she is treated by her stepmother and stepsisters, Cinderella is kind. Because of her kindness, she is vastly rewarded. This is a lesson we can all learn. Get inspired with these "Have courage and be kind...where there is kindness, there is goodness, and when there is goodness, there is magic."-Cinderella, Cinderella No matter how she is treated by her stepmother and stepsisters, Cinderella is kind. Because of her kindness, she is vastly rewarded. This is a lesson we can all learn. Get inspired with these random acts of kindness you can do today

Exceed their expectations Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,shutterstock Standards may be set for you by other people based on your background, but you're not obligated to fulfill them. You have the choice to do whatever you want with your life. Here are the Standards may be set for you by other people based on your background, but you're not obligated to fulfill them. You have the choice to do whatever you want with your life. Here are the differences between Disneyland and Disney World you never knew existed

Learn from your mistakes Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com, shutterstock "And whatever it takes, I'll learn from my mistakes. I'll get up when I fall, and I'll never stop giving it my all," -Princess Sophia, Sophia the First Sophia is an inspiration to the Disney Junior fans. With a lot of gumption and the ability to turn failures into success stories, kids are learning what to do when things don't go the way they thought they would. Here are "And whatever it takes, I'll learn from my mistakes. I'll get up when I fall, and I'll never stop giving it my all," -Princess Sophia, Sophia the First Sophia is an inspiration to the Disney Junior fans. With a lot of gumption and the ability to turn failures into success stories, kids are learning what to do when things don't go the way they thought they would. Here are proven strategies to help you bounce back from failure

Content continues below ad