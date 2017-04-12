Worth the risk Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "No one ever fell in love without being a little bit brave." —Mario Tomasello (These are some of the "No one ever fell in love without being a little bit brave." —Mario Tomasello (These are some of the extraordinary ways people have said "I love you .")

Just look up Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "You know you're in love the moment you can touch the stars without reaching." —Melisa M. Hamling

Hold on tight Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "You reminded me what it feels like to love. You made me fall in love and, heck, I don't want to lose that. I don't want to lose you." —Nyrae Dawn (These 36 questions can make you fall in love with anyone.)

Trust your gut Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "Falling in love is like leaping from a cliff. Your brain screams that it's not a good idea and that hurt and pain will inevitably come to you. But your heart believes you can soar, glide and fly." —Marie Coulson "Falling in love is like leaping from a cliff. Your brain screams that it's not a good idea and that hurt and pain will inevitably come to you. But your heart believes you can soar, glide and fly." —Marie Coulson

Go head first Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "Then he kissed her so deeply and so completely that she felt like she was falling, floating, spiraling down, down, down, like Alice in Wonderland." —Liane Moriarty

Deep breaths Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "To fall in love is very easy, staying in love is a challenge, letting go is the hardest part, and moving on is a damn suicide." —Nishan Panwar

Dream bigger Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "Don't fall in love; rise with it." —Amit Abraham "Don't fall in love; rise with it." —Amit Abraham

That special something Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "I fell in love with you because there was a mischief in your eyes." —Michka Assayas "I fell in love with you because there was a mischief in your eyes." —Michka Assayas

Timeless wisdom Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "We never get enough of falling in love and believing in love." —Shemar Moore

The long haul Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person." —Mignon McLaughlin (These are the "A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person." —Mignon McLaughlin (These are the 28 little things you can do right now to make your marriage happier .)

Risky business Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "Don't you be so nice to me; I fall in love so easily." —Waylon Jennings "Don't you be so nice to me; I fall in love so easily." —Waylon Jennings

The great release Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "All love stories are tales of beginnings. When we talk about falling in love, we go to the beginning, to pinpoint the moment of freefall." —Meghan O'Rourke (Swoon over these 100-word stories that define the meaning of love.)

That magic moment Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "She wasn't exactly sure when it happened. Or even when it started. All she knew for sure was that right here and now, she was falling hard and she could only pray that he was feeling the same way." ―Nicholas Sparks, Safe Haven

You can do this Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "Falling for him would be like cliff diving. It would be either the most exhilarating thing that ever happened to me or the stupidest mistake I'd ever make." —Hussein Nishah

Scary but worth it Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "You will always fall in love, and it will always be like having your throat cut, just that fast." ―Catherynne M. Valente, Deathless

Your other half Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "Falling in love is very real, but I used to shake my head when people talked about soul mates, poor deluded individuals grasping at some supernatural ideal not intended for mortals but sounded pretty in a poetry book. Then, we met, and everything changed, the cynic has become the converted, the sceptic, an ardent zealot." ―E.A. Bucchianeri, Brushstrokes of a Gadfly

Perfect imperfection Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "This thing about you that you think is your flaw—it's the reason I'm falling in love with you." ―Colleen Hoover, Slammed

The fastest slow burn Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "I was falling. Falling through time and space and stars and sky and everything in between. I fell for days and weeks and what felt like lifetime across lifetimes. I fell until I forgot I was falling." ―Jess Rothenberg, The Catastrophic History of You and Me

Any second now Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "Maybe it's just hiding somewhere. Or gone on a trip to come home. But falling in love is always a pretty crazy thing. It might appear out of the blue and just grab you. Who knows—maybe even tomorrow." ―Haruki Murakami, Sputnik Sweetheart

Out of control Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "When you fall in love, the natural thing to do is give yourself to it. That's what I think. It's just a form of sincerity." ―Haruki Murakami, Norwegian Wood

Greatest gift of all Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "...it's a blessed thing to love and feel loved in return." ―E.A. Bucchianeri, Brushstrokes of a Gadfly

Smart love Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "To fall in love with someone's thoughts—the most intimate, splendid romance." ―Sanober Khan "To fall in love with someone's thoughts—the most intimate, splendid romance." ―Sanober Khan

Just as you are Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "I fell in love with his unchanging soul." ―Claudia Gray, A Thousand Pieces of You

Keep loving Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "Falling in love is easy. Falling in love with the same person repeatedly is extraordinary." ―Crystal Woods, Write Like No One Is Reading

The road less traveled Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "No one ever fell in love gracefully." ―Connie Brockway, The Bridal Season

Nature made Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "Have you ever watched a leaf leave a tree? It falls upward first, and then it drifts toward the ground, just as I find myself drifting towards you." ―Beth Kephart, Undercover

One tough job Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "I have flown and fallen, and I have swum deep and drowned, but there should be more to love than 'I survived it.'" ―Lisa Mantchev, So Silver Bright

The question Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "Am I falling in love? She thought, is it safe to do so with this man? She thought, I don't need to answer." ―Freya North, Chances

Embrace the fear Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "Falling in love is a wonderfully terrifying sensation." ―Steve Maraboli

Don't give up Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "Waiting for you is as delightful as waiting for sunset." ―Kamand Kojouri

Made with love Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "I fell in love and then I became love." ―Kamand Kojouri

Flying high Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "This is like telling a person who has leapt off a cliff to be careful. I am already in midair." ―Christina Baker Kline, A Piece of the World

Destiny at first sight Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "When I saw you I fell in love, and you smiled because you knew." ―Arrigo Boito "When I saw you I fell in love, and you smiled because you knew." ―Arrigo Boito

Follow your heart Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "Falling in love consists merely in uncorking the imagination and bottling the common sense." ―Helen Rowland "Falling in love consists merely in uncorking the imagination and bottling the common sense." ―Helen Rowland

Tale as old as time Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "I loved her for so long. Our past trails behind us like a comet's tail, the future stretched out before us like the universe. Things happen. People get lost and love breaks." ―Jonathan Tropper "I loved her for so long. Our past trails behind us like a comet's tail, the future stretched out before us like the universe. Things happen. People get lost and love breaks." ―Jonathan Tropper

Let it happen Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "The emotion that can break your heart is sometimes the very one that heals it." ―Nicholas Sparks, At First Sight

No turning back Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "We walked to meet each other up at the time of our love and then we have been irresistibly drifting in different directions, and there's no altering that." ―Leo Tolstoy, Anna Karenina

The good stuff Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "When one is in love, one always begins by deceiving one's self, and one always ends by deceiving others. That is what the world calls a romance." —Oscar Wilde, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Trust the process Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "If it is right, it happens—the main thing is not to hurry. Nothing good gets away." —John Steinbeck "If it is right, it happens—the main thing is not to hurry. Nothing good gets away." —John Steinbeck

Don't ask why Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "You don't love because: you love despite; not for the virtues, but despite the faults." —William Faulkner "You don't love because: you love despite; not for the virtues, but despite the faults." —William Faulkner

Believe in timing Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "I have learned not to worry about love; but to honor its coming with all my heart." —Alice Walker "I have learned not to worry about love; but to honor its coming with all my heart." —Alice Walker

No doubt Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "I was about half in love with her by the time we sat down. That's the thing about girls. Every time they do something pretty...you fall half in love with them, and then you never know where the hell you are." —J.D. Salinger "I was about half in love with her by the time we sat down. That's the thing about girls. Every time they do something pretty...you fall half in love with them, and then you never know where the hell you are." —J.D. Salinger

Only love Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "Love loves to love love." —James Joyce "Love loves to love love." —James Joyce

Old faithful Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "Love is the voice under all silences, the hope which has no opposite in fear; the strength so strong mere force is feebleness: the truth more first than sun, more last than star." —E.E. Cummings "Love is the voice under all silences, the hope which has no opposite in fear; the strength so strong mere force is feebleness: the truth more first than sun, more last than star." —E.E. Cummings

Be kind Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "A loving heart is the truest wisdom." —Charles Dickens "A loving heart is the truest wisdom." —Charles Dickens

Choose love Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "Love is the answer to everything. It's the only reason to do anything. If you don't write stories you love, you'll never make it. If you don't write stories that other people love, you'll never make it." —Ray Bradbury "Love is the answer to everything. It's the only reason to do anything. If you don't write stories you love, you'll never make it. If you don't write stories that other people love, you'll never make it." —Ray Bradbury

It works Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "There is no remedy for love but to love more." —Henry David Thoreau "There is no remedy for love but to love more." —Henry David Thoreau

Many chapters Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "Love does not begin and end the way we seem to think it does. Love is a battle, love is a war; love is a growing up." —James Baldwin "Love does not begin and end the way we seem to think it does. Love is a battle, love is a war; love is a growing up." —James Baldwin

