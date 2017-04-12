49 Quotes That Perfectly Capture What It’s Like to Fall in Love
Is there anything more exciting, comforting...or terrifying than falling in love? For when you can't stop pinching yourself (and can't catch your breath), let these quotes speak straight to your (bubbly, gooey) heart.
"No one ever fell in love without being a little bit brave." —Mario Tomasello

"You know you're in love the moment you can touch the stars without reaching." —Melisa M. Hamling

"You reminded me what it feels like to love. You made me fall in love and, heck, I don't want to lose that. I don't want to lose you." —Nyrae Dawn (These 36 questions can make you fall in love with anyone.)
"Falling in love is like leaping from a cliff. Your brain screams that it's not a good idea and that hurt and pain will inevitably come to you. But your heart believes you can soar, glide and fly." —Marie Coulson

"Then he kissed her so deeply and so completely that she felt like she was falling, floating, spiraling down, down, down, like Alice in Wonderland." —Liane Moriarty

"To fall in love is very easy, staying in love is a challenge, letting go is the hardest part, and moving on is a damn suicide." —Nishan Panwar
"Don't fall in love; rise with it." —Amit Abraham
"I fell in love with you because there was a mischief in your eyes." —Michka Assayas

"We never get enough of falling in love and believing in love." —Shemar Moore
"A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person." —Mignon McLaughlin
"Don't you be so nice to me; I fall in love so easily." —Waylon Jennings

"All love stories are tales of beginnings. When we talk about falling in love, we go to the beginning, to pinpoint the moment of freefall." —Meghan O'Rourke

"She wasn't exactly sure when it happened. Or even when it started. All she knew for sure was that right here and now, she was falling hard and she could only pray that he was feeling the same way." ―Nicholas Sparks, Safe Haven

"Falling for him would be like cliff diving. It would be either the most exhilarating thing that ever happened to me or the stupidest mistake I'd ever make." —Hussein Nishah

"You will always fall in love, and it will always be like having your throat cut, just that fast." ―Catherynne M. Valente, Deathless

"Falling in love is very real, but I used to shake my head when people talked about soul mates, poor deluded individuals grasping at some supernatural ideal not intended for mortals but sounded pretty in a poetry book. Then, we met, and everything changed, the cynic has become the converted, the sceptic, an ardent zealot." ―E.A. Bucchianeri, Brushstrokes of a Gadfly

"This thing about you that you think is your flaw—it's the reason I'm falling in love with you." ―Colleen Hoover, Slammed

"I was falling. Falling through time and space and stars and sky and everything in between. I fell for days and weeks and what felt like lifetime across lifetimes. I fell until I forgot I was falling." ―Jess Rothenberg, The Catastrophic History of You and Me

"Maybe it's just hiding somewhere. Or gone on a trip to come home. But falling in love is always a pretty crazy thing. It might appear out of the blue and just grab you. Who knows—maybe even tomorrow." ―Haruki Murakami, Sputnik Sweetheart

"When you fall in love, the natural thing to do is give yourself to it. That's what I think. It's just a form of sincerity." ―Haruki Murakami, Norwegian Wood

"...it's a blessed thing to love and feel loved in return." ―E.A. Bucchianeri, Brushstrokes of a Gadfly
Smart loveTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "To fall in love with someone's thoughts—the most intimate, splendid romance." ―Sanober Khan

"I fell in love with his unchanging soul." ―Claudia Gray, A Thousand Pieces of You

"Falling in love is easy. Falling in love with the same person repeatedly is extraordinary." ―Crystal Woods, Write Like No One Is Reading

"No one ever fell in love gracefully." ―Connie Brockway, The Bridal Season

"Have you ever watched a leaf leave a tree? It falls upward first, and then it drifts toward the ground, just as I find myself drifting towards you." ―Beth Kephart, Undercover

"I have flown and fallen, and I have swum deep and drowned, but there should be more to love than 'I survived it.'" ―Lisa Mantchev, So Silver Bright

"Am I falling in love? She thought, is it safe to do so with this man? She thought, I don't need to answer." ―Freya North, Chances

"Falling in love is a wonderfully terrifying sensation." ―Steve Maraboli

"Waiting for you is as delightful as waiting for sunset." ―Kamand Kojouri

"I fell in love and then I became love." ―Kamand Kojouri

"This is like telling a person who has leapt off a cliff to be careful. I am already in midair." ―Christina Baker Kline, A Piece of the World
"When I saw you I fell in love, and you smiled because you knew." ―Arrigo Boito
Follow your heart
"Falling in love consists merely in uncorking the imagination and bottling the common sense." ―Helen Rowland
"I loved her for so long. Our past trails behind us like a comet's tail, the future stretched out before us like the universe. Things happen. People get lost and love breaks." ―Jonathan Tropper

"The emotion that can break your heart is sometimes the very one that heals it." ―Nicholas Sparks, At First Sight

"We walked to meet each other up at the time of our love and then we have been irresistibly drifting in different directions, and there's no altering that." ―Leo Tolstoy, Anna Karenina

"When one is in love, one always begins by deceiving one's self, and one always ends by deceiving others. That is what the world calls a romance." —Oscar Wilde, The Picture of Dorian Gray
"If it is right, it happens—the main thing is not to hurry. Nothing good gets away." —John Steinbeck
"You don't love because: you love despite; not for the virtues, but despite the faults." —William Faulkner
"I have learned not to worry about love; but to honor its coming with all my heart." —Alice Walker
"I was about half in love with her by the time we sat down. That's the thing about girls. Every time they do something pretty...you fall half in love with them, and then you never know where the hell you are." —J.D. Salinger
"Love loves to love love." —James Joyce
"Love is the voice under all silences, the hope which has no opposite in fear; the strength so strong mere force is feebleness: the truth more first than sun, more last than star." —E.E. Cummings
"A loving heart is the truest wisdom." —Charles Dickens
"Love is the answer to everything. It's the only reason to do anything. If you don't write stories you love, you'll never make it. If you don't write stories that other people love, you'll never make it." —Ray Bradbury
"There is no remedy for love but to love more." —Henry David Thoreau
"Love does not begin and end the way we seem to think it does. Love is a battle, love is a war; love is a growing up." —James Baldwin
"To get the full value of a joy you must have somebody to divide it with." —Mark Twain
