David Soanes/Getty Images
A row of beech trees called Dark Hedges, located in County Antrim, Northern Ireland.
Oliver Konter/Getty Images
A Bosnian pine in northern Greece (named Adonis) is possibly Europe's oldest tree at 1075 years.
M.M. Sweet/Getty Images
A rainbow eucalyptus in Hawaii, US.
Nick Brundle/Getty Images
Fall colors in a mixed forest near Skanderborg, Denmark.
Andre Distel/Getty Images
A cherry-tree lined street in Bonn, Germany.
Dendenal81/Getty Images
Glorious jacaranda trees in South Africa.
Rhonda Gutenberg/Getty Images
Dragon blood trees in Yemen.
Michael Marquand/ Getty Images
A Joshua Tree in California.
Patrick Eoche/Getty Images
Baobab trees on the island of Madagascar off the coast of Africa, are left after the area was logged.
