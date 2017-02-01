9 Jaw-Dropping Photos of the World’s Most Amazing Trees

Get inspired by Mother Nature with these stunning tree pictures from around the world. One look at them, and you'll want to book a trip ASAP.

By the Reader's Digest Editors
View as Slideshow
01-these-captivating-Images-of-Amazing-TreesDavid Soanes/Getty Images A row of beech trees called Dark Hedges, located in County Antrim, Northern Ireland.
02-these-captivating-Images-of-Amazing-TreesOliver Konter/Getty Images A Bosnian pine in northern Greece (named Adonis) is possibly Europe's oldest tree at 1075 years.
03-these-captivating-Images-of-Amazing-TreesM.M. Sweet/Getty Images A rainbow eucalyptus in Hawaii, US.

Content continues below ad

04-these-captivating-Images-of-Amazing-TreesNick Brundle/Getty Images Fall colors in a mixed forest near Skanderborg, Denmark.
05-these-captivating-Images-of-Amazing-TreesAndre Distel/Getty Images A cherry-tree lined street in Bonn, Germany.
06-these-captivating-Images-of-Amazing-TreesDendenal81/Getty Images Glorious jacaranda trees in South Africa.

Content continues below ad

07-these-captivating-Images-of-Amazing-TreesRhonda Gutenberg/Getty Images Dragon blood trees in Yemen.
08-these-captivating-Images-of-Amazing-TreesMichael Marquand/ Getty Images A Joshua Tree in California.
09-these-captivating-Images-of-Amazing-TreesPatrick Eoche/Getty Images Baobab trees on the island of Madagascar off the coast of Africa, are left after the area was logged.

Content continues below ad

Become more interesting every week!

Get our Read Up newsletter

how we use your e-mail
We will use your email address to send you this newsletter. For more information please read our privacy policy.

Funny Jokes
Some people like to travel by train because  it combines the slowness of a car with the cramped public exposure of  an airplane. Dennis Miller
Funny Jokes
I think my pilot was a little inexperienced. We were sitting on the runway, and he said, “OK, folks, we’re gonna be taking off in a just few—whoa! Here we go.” Kevin Nealon
Funny Jokes
“I can’t wait until your vacation is over.”  —Everyone following you on Instagram @kristencarney
Funny Jokes
A man knocked on my door and asked for a donation toward the local swimming pool. So I gave him a glass of water. Comedian Greg Davies
Funny Jokes
Just found the worst page in the entire dictionary. What I saw was disgraceful, disgusting, dishonest, and disingenuous. @sixthformpoet
Funny Jokes
Client: We need you to log in to the YouTube and make all our company videos viral. From clientsfromhell.net
Funny Jokes
My cat just walked up to the paper shredder and said, “Teach me  everything you know.” @NicCageMatch
Funny Jokes
“Just because you can’t dance doesn’t mean you shouldn’t dance.”  —Alcohol @yoyoha (Josh Hara)
Funny Jokes
My parents didn't want to move to Florida, but they turned 60 and that's the law. —Jerry Seinfeld
Funny Jokes
Q: What do you call an Amish guy with his hand in a horse's mouth? A: A mechanic.