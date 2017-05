11 Last-Minute Memorial Day Getaways You Won’t Want to Miss

Hit the racetrack in Indianapolis Courtesy, 500 Festival, INC “Gentlemen, start your engines.” Who hasn’t heard the immortal words that launch the “Gentlemen, start your engines.” Who hasn’t heard the immortal words that launch the Indy 500 race every year? Why not a trip to Indianapolis to spend Memorial Day weekend finding out what all the excitement is about? Other than the actual race, Motor Speedway mania will be revved up with 500 Festival celebrations. The 500 Festival includes road races, parades, and kids’ activities. Don’t forget to wander through the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame Museum before hitting the track! ( Bet you didn't know these weird museums existed.

Celebrate street painting in Santa Barbara Luis Medina The Santa Barbara Mission in California was the first U.S. city to host an The Santa Barbara Mission in California was the first U.S. city to host an I Madonnari Festival , the three-day Italian festival of street painters. Now it's become an annual event that happens around Memorial Day weekend and includes hundreds of madonnari (street painters), who will cover the mission plaza with 150 different paintings. ( These are the world's funniest paintings. ) Though the paintings are made with chalk, the tradition, dating at least to the 16th century, is called “street painting” because of how closely the pictures can resemble the oil paintings the artists use as their models. The festival benefits the Children’s Creative Project, a nonprofit arts education program of the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

Experience folk arts in Seattle cpaulfell/shutterstock The The Northwest Folklife Festival in Seattle celebrates Memorial Day weekend with four days of free performances intended to revive and sustain ethnic, folk, and traditional arts. It features more than 800 musical performances in multiple genres, covering American and international styles. Other events include cultural dance workshops, storytelling sessions, film screenings, cooking demonstrations, and conversation panels about the arts. The best part is that some of these events are participatory, which means you can join in all the singing and dancing action.

Sample wines in New Orleans Via Nowfe.com Just when you thought New Orleans had the best cuisine, it takes your tastebuds to the next level. The Just when you thought New Orleans had the best cuisine, it takes your tastebuds to the next level. The New Orleans Wine & Food Experience gives you access to hundreds of wineries and restaurants from all over the country (and the world!) and their award-winning products. The festival also raises money for local non-profits, so all of your eating and drinking goes toward a good cause!

Get jazzy in Atlanta pxl.store/Shutterstock One of the largest free jazz festivals in the country, the One of the largest free jazz festivals in the country, the Atlanta Jazz Festival features dozens of artists performing over Memorial Day weekend. Past performers include Lionel Hampton, Wynton Marsalis, Ray Charles, and Miles Davis, among other jazz legends. Check out the festival's lineup to see who's playing this year. ( This is what your favorite music says about you.

Marvel at flying kits in Atlantic City Courtesy, Sky Festival Productions New Jersey is home to the largest kite festival in North America, the New Jersey is home to the largest kite festival in North America, the Wildwoods International Kite Festival . It takes place just outside Atlantic City on Wildwoods Beach. Kite makers from all over the world showcase their most colorful creations. The first night of the festival makes its grand entrance with an illuminated night fly. There are even kite competitions, including the World Indoor Kite Competition where people fly kites without wind. Oh, and it's all free.

Witness the country's best performing arts in Charleston William Struhs Beginning over Memorial Day weekend, Beginning over Memorial Day weekend, Spoleto Festival USA brings two weeks of theater, opera, jazz, and symphonic and choral music performances to South Carolina. Each of the festival's 12 venues is among the city's most historic theaters and churches, and all have hosted world-renowned artists like Yo-Yo Ma and Jean-Yves Thibaudet. According to its website, Spoleto is internationally recognized as America's premier performing arts festival.

Get covered in flowers in Palm Springs in California hosts an annual Memorial Day ceremony called the Flower Drop & Air Fair. Throughout the day, visitors can watch air shows, visit flight exhibitions, and see a World War II reenactment. The ceremony culminates with the Flower Drop Memorial Service, a fly-by with planes in missing man formation (a salute to fallen military members) followed by B-25 Mitchell Bomber that drops 3,000 red and white carnations on spectators below. ( Courtesy, Palm Springs Air Museum Palm Springs Air Museum in California hosts an annual Memorial Day ceremony called the Flower Drop & Air Fair. Throughout the day, visitors can watch air shows, visit flight exhibitions, and see a World War II reenactment. The ceremony culminates with the Flower Drop Memorial Service, a fly-by with planes in missing man formation (a salute to fallen military members) followed by B-25 Mitchell Bomber that drops 3,000 red and white carnations on spectators below. ( Check out these rare color photos from WWII .)

Spend a day at Navy Pier in Chicago Courtesy, Navy Pier Memorial Day kicks off the summer fireworks season at

Memorial Day kicks off the summer fireworks season at Navy Pier , but don't miss out on any attractions during the day. Hop aboard Spirit of Chicago for a cruise with a spectacular view of the Chicago skyline and an onboard DJ. Take a ride on the Centennial Wheel, the pier's 200-foot Ferris wheel. Stroll the picturesque south dock promenade. Belmont-Sheffield Music Festival is in the nearby Lakeview neighborhood, and if you're willing to travel to the Chicago suburbs, check out the Red, White & Bar-B-Q competition in Westmont.

