Sean Locke Photography/shutterstockWhen October rolls around, every seasoned trick-or-treater becomes an expert cartographer. The neighborhood becomes the back of their hand; they know the king-sized candy bar houses to stop at, they know the apple houses to avoid. Every divot and decoration is mentally cataloged so that when it comes to October 31st, they can maximize their time and come home with a pillowcase full of sugary goodness. (To get your home ready for trick-or-treaters, try these cheap Halloween decorations.)

But a kid’s rating of a location based on its Halloween potential is on the micro, not macro scale. When it comes to the nation as a whole, a more official ranking is necessary; that’s where Zillow comes in. Zillow recently crunched the candied apple numbers to determine which city is the place to be on the spookiest day of the year, in its annual Trick-or-Treat index. (If you’re still looking for a Halloween get-up, check out these genius last-minute costumes.)

Topping out the list at number one was San Francisco, California. While it might come as a surprise that a town known for hilly roads is also a trick-or-treating hot spot, they must be doing something right since they’ve jumped up two rankings from last year. As for the rest of the trick-or-treating towns, here’s the full top-10 list. (Head to Zillow for the full list of 20.)

San Francisco, California San Jose, California Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Long Beach, California Los Angeles, California Baltimore, Maryland Sacramento, California Washington, DC Milwaukee, Wisconsin Seattle, Washington

Taking into account the time-tested factors that go into any successful trick-or-treating excursion, namely candy quantity and distance from house to house (single-family home density), Zillow created the rankings. (In other words, they narrowed down the cities that can get you the maximum amount of candy with the least amount of walking.) Their rankings were also based on median home value and population age, specifically how much of population were under 10 years old.

