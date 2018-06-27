Queen Elizabeth II Always Travels with This Cake

Lorna Roberts/ShutterstockIn case you were wondering, Queen Elizabeth II has quite the sweet tooth. She is a huge fan of tea cookies, strawberry jam, and even chocolate mousse (along with these other foods Queen Elizabeth loves to eat). Out of all of her favorite foods, the queen can’t seem to live without her chocolate cake. But not any type of chocolate cake! She is known for always nibbling on a piece of chocolate biscuit cake.

The Queen’s chef has proof

In an interview with RecipesPlus, the Queen’s former chef Darren McGrady expanded on this charming factoid. He explains how there are always several types of cakes made for the queen, but the chocolate biscuit cake is consistently on rotation. These are all the foods she eats every day.

“Now the Chocolate Biscuit Cake is the only cake that goes back again and again and again every day until it’s gone,” McGrady said in the interview. “She’ll take a small slice every day until eventually there is only one tiny piece, but you have to send that up, she wants to finish the whole of that cake.”

Having a slice of that cake every day means that the cake has to, well, go where the Queen goes. McGrady confessed that he would frequent trips to Windsor Castle with the chocolate biscuit cake in tow. Because if you’re a queen with a personal chef, why wouldn’t you travel with your favorite cake? Here are 11 other things the Queen never travels without.

Traveling with cake is certainly easy when your professional chef is handling it. But if you’re mere humans like the rest of us, traveling with these Cookies & Cream Truffle Balls is probably way easier to manage. However, if you are up for the challenge of traveling with cake, this Double-Chocolate Toffee Icebox Cake is the perfect sweet for your next journey.

Paws off her cake, people!

Another detail McGrady shared? The Queen does not share her chocolate biscuit cake. The staff wasn’t even allowed to taste the cake! If a slice of that cake was missing, McGrady says the Queen always noticed.

The Queen may not share her chocolate biscuit cake with the rest of the world, but you can grab the tea that she most likely enjoys with her cake. Here’s where to find the Queen’s favorite tea. Now, check out these other fascinating facts about Queen Elizabeth.