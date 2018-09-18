21 Scurvy Pirate Jokes to Tell on Talk Like a Pirate Day

Have you heard any good pirate jokes? Well, neither have ayyyye.

Editor’s note: Begin each of these pirate jokes with a hearty “YARRRR” for best results.

Q: Why don’t pirates shower before they walk the plank?

A: Because they’ll just wash up on shore later.

Q: Why is pirating so addictive?

A: They say once ye lose yer first hand, ye get hooked!

Q: How do pirates know that they are pirates?

A: They think, therefore they ARRRR!!!!!

Q: What happened when Bluebeard fell overboard in the Red Sea?

A: He got marooned.

Q: How did the pirate get his Jolly Roger so cheaply?

A: He bought it on sail.

Q: What has 8 legs, 8 arms and 8 eyes?

A: 8 pirates.

Q: What do ye call a pirate with two eyes and two legs?

A: A rookie

Q: What did the ocean say to the pirate?

A: Nothing, it just waved.

Q: What’s the difference between a hungry pirate and a drunken pirate?

A: One has a rumbling tummy, and the other’s a tumbling rummy.

Q: What does a Dyslexic Pirate Say?

A: RRRRRRA!

Q: Why does it take pirates so long to learn the alphabet?

A: Because they can spend years at C.

Q: What lies at the bottom of the ocean and twitches?

A: A nervous wreck.

Q: How much did the pirate pay for his piercings?

A: A buck-an-ear.

Q: How much did the pirate pay for his peg and hook?

A: An arm and a leg.

Q: Where can ye find a pirate who has lost his wooden legs?

A: Right where ye left him.

Q: How do pirates prefer to communicate?

A: Aye to aye!

Q: How do ye turn a pirate furious?

A: Take away the ‘p’.

Q: Why did nobody want to play cards with the pirate?

A: Because he was standing on the deck.

Q: What’s orange and sounds like a parrot?

A: A carrot.

Q: What does a vegan pirate do in jail?

A: Starrrrrve!

Q: What are the 10 letters of the pirate alphabet?

A: I, I, R and the seven C’s



