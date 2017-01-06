14 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts

Only the best on Valentine's Day, right? And if you need more options, try our cheap and cute Valentine's Day ideas and our fun homemade Valentine's Day cards.

By Adrienne Farr
Best Valentine's Day gift with a surprise

Best Valentine's Day gift with a surpriseCourtesy of bella j.
Burn these candles and you'll discover a secret piece of collectible jewelry. A few select candles will contain an extraordinary $10,000 diamond charm ($25, bellaj.com)!

Best Valentine's Day gift for when love is no puzzle

Best Valentine's Day gift for when love is no puzzleSignals.com
Map out where you first met, where you live now, or another place of special significance, and you'll get a personalized jigsaw puzzle featuring that location. Extra sweet is the heart-shaped center piece ($39.95 Signals.com).

Best Valentine's Day gift for shine

Best Valentine's Day gift for shineCourtesy Purple Poem Craft
Stick to the script! These earrings say it all ($18 and up Etsy.com).

Best Valentine's Day gift for smitten kittens

Best Valentine's Day gift for smitten kittensCouresy Chiffonart
For ultra-cuddly couples: Hold hands and share the warmth with Smitten Mittens; other colors available ($60, Etsy.com).

Best Valentine's Day gift to double your love

Best Valentine's Day gift to double your loveProFlowers.com
If a dozen long-stems won't do, consider a lucky bamboo plant that's been trained to form two hearts ($29.98 and up), ProFlowers.com).

Best Valentine's Day gift for sweet dreams

Best Valentine's Day gift for sweet dreamscourtesy PersonalCreations.com
These "to have" and "to hold" pillowcases also come personalized with your names ($29.99, PersonalCreations.com).

Best Valentine's Day gift that's touching

Best Valentine's Day gift that's touchingCourtesy www.mujjo.com
It's easier to text love notes in the cold with a pair of cute Mujjo Touch Gloves (about $30, Mujjo.com).  

Best Valentine's Day gift for the big-hearted

Best Valentine's Day gift for the big-heartedSavetheManatee.org
If your honey has everything, spend your money on a worthy cause like the Save the Manatee Club, or hundreds of others that are meaningful to you two (SavetheManatee.org).

Best Valentine's Day gift for a delicious dessert

Best Valentine's Day gift for a delicious dessertdelusciouscookies.com
Feed your honey's sweet tooth with these tasty treats. Based in LA but ships all over ($25 and up, delusciouscookies.com).

Best Valentine's Day gift for everyday use

Best Valentine's Day gift for everyday useCourtesy RameWorks
What an uplifting gift to personalize for your love: These credit card sized copper wallet inserts will not bend or break over time. All insert cards will arrive gift wrapped and ready for giving! ($25 and up, Rameworks/Etsy.com).

Best Valentine's Day gift for the person who loves their phone

Best Valentine's Day gift for the person who loves their phoneCourtesy Toast
A personalized love note on a phone case that your love is sure to see every single day. ($44 and up, Toast.com).

Best Valentine's Day gift for giving back

Best Valentine's Day gift for giving backCourtesy Ten Thousand Villages
Give a gift that gives back as these product sales help pay for food, education, healthcare and more for disadvantaged people in 38 countries. (ceramic Lovebirds Heart Dish, $12, TenThousandVillages.com)

Best Valentine's Day gift for a love that lasts

Best Valentine's Day gift for a love that lastsCourtesy Kind Notes
Make Valentine’s Day last for 31 days with these personalized notes for your love. They’ll come in a bundle but what fun to read one each day. ($34.95 and up, KindNotes.com)

Best Valentine Day gift for your pooch

Best Valentine Day gift for your poochCourtesy Gibi Technologies
Fido needs love on this special day. What's better than a gift that will protect him should he get lost? Find your pet with a click of a button on your smartphone. It's waterproof too! (Prices range from $99 to $125, GetGibi.com)

