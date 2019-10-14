What to Write in a Christmas Card: 40 Christmas Card Messages to Try This Year

There’s nothing we love more than getting festive holiday mail, but when it comes time to draft our own outgoing Christmas cards, figuring out what to write in a Christmas card can be hard, even for the people we love the most. Just remember, you don’t have to write a novel! Whoever gets your holiday greeting will be so excited you thought of them, a simple message wishing them well will make them smile.

When figuring out the perfect Christmas card message, think about the person you’re writing to and try to personalize it, to let them know they’re getting something straight from you and not as part of an obligatory mass mailing list. Would they appreciate some holiday-themed humor, or something a bit more heartfelt? Pick out one of these free printable Christmas cards and decide which Christmas card message from the list below best fits, and you’re almost done!

Heartfelt Christmas card messages

Feeling incredibly blessed to have you in my life this holiday season. Wishing all the best for you and yours.

So lucky to be spending another Christmas with you.

Holidays like Christmas remind me what I’m grateful for: you.

The holidays are extra magical this year because I get to spend them with you.

I know this last year has been tough, but I hope this holiday season brings you joy, happiness, and I’m wishing you all the best in the New Year. You deserve it!

Having you in my life is the best Christmas present I could ever ask for.

May your holidays be filled with as much joy and laughter as you’ve given me.

You light up my life like a Christmas tree. So lucky to have you in my life!

Funny Christmas card messages

Because I definitely won’t be organized enough to get even more cards out in the New Year: Happy holidays. (That covers all the ones from now until Easter.)

The true gift of Christmas is the time we spend together. (That’s why I didn’t get you anything else.)

Here’s hoping you survive the holiday season with your sanity and bank account intact. Merry Christmas.

Since I’m pretty sure you’re not getting anything from Santa this year, I thought I’d send you this so you’d have something to open.

Just to show I care I went to a real post office and bought actual stamps to send you something old fashioned: real mail.

Marjorie Holmes once said, “At Christmas, all roads lead home.” I wonder how much mom paid her to say that.

Eat, drink, and be merry―in moderation. Happy holidays!

At this time of year, we so often are reminded of what’s truly important: mom’s cooking.

What to write in a Christmas card for your coworkers

Enjoy some well-deserved time off―looking forward to working with you more in the New Year!

Thank you for all you’ve done this year. Enjoy your holiday season!

Wishing all the best to you and your family this holiday season. See you in the New Year.

Thanks for the great year! Hoping you have a great holiday season.

See you at the Christmas party for HR-approved merriness!

Thank you for all your hard work this year!

You’ve done such a great job this year. Enjoy your holiday!

Have a great break. Try not to miss me too much! AngieYeoh/Shutterstock

Christmas Card quotes

“Christmas waves a magic wand over this world, and behold, everything is softer and more beautiful.” ―Norman Vincent Peale

“My idea of Christmas, whether old-fashioned or modern, is very simple: loving others.” —Bob Hope

“We are better throughout the year for having, in spirit, become a child again at Christmastime.” ―Laura Ingalls Wilder

“Christmas is a season not only of rejoicing, but of reflection.” ―Winston Churchill

“Christmas gives us the opportunity to pause and reflect on the important things around us.”―David Cameron

“I wish we could put up some of the Christmas spirit in jars and open a jar of it every month.” ―Harlan Miller

“Christmas is not as much about opening our presents as opening our hearts.” ―Janice Maeditere

“A lovely thing about Christmas is that it’s compulsory, like a thunderstorm, and we all go through it together.” —Garrison Keillor

General Christmas card messages

Merry Christmas! Wishing you health and happiness this holiday season and a wonderful New Year.

May your holidays be filled with warmth and laughter.

From our family to yours, wishing you a truly Merry Christmas.

Happy holidays! Wishing you joy and laughter this Christmas, and all through the New Year.

Hoping all your Christmas wishes come true.

It’s people like you who make this season so magical. Happy holidays!

May you have joy, laughter, and the makings of wonderful memories this holiday season.

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

Now that you’re done writing your cards, bake some cookies, put up your tree, and learn a bit more about the history behind your favorite Christmas traditions!