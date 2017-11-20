Let's taco 'bout these cool socks via uncommongoods.comFor the coworker who gets Chipotle every single day, these taco socks are a great way to punch up a work outfit. For $10, it's a thoughtful gift and also easy on the budget. For other money-saving tips, check out 17 habits of people who are great at saving money.

Use the force... Courtesy HallmarkDelight relatives of all ages with Itty Bittys. These tiny plush toys represent your favorite Star Wars, Peanuts, and superhero movie characters, and at $6.99 to $9.99, they'll be a stocking stuffer delight. Check out this awesome life advice from your favorite superheroes.

For tweens obsessed with Keeping Up With the Kardashians Courtesy ContourGlowIs your teenager begging for Kylie's newest kit? Have her practice those contouring skills with a cheaper makeup set first. Hard Candy's Contour & Glow collection comes with a contour and sculpt kit, two primers, bronzer, blush, concealer and a contour brush—all for $9.88. They can also learn tips to make them look their best in photographs.

Soak 'em via target.comFor the journalist in your life who's worked overtime covering the 24/7 news cycle, any stocking stuffer focused on relaxation is a no-brainer. Dr. Teal's one-pound bath salt satchels make for a great stocking stuffer without weighing the stocking down. For less than $5, you can give the gift of relaxation on a budget.

Signed with love Courtesy Harris CommunicationsA quirky but meaningful gift, this gold pin is perfect for conveying your feelings to a deaf friend this holiday season. The hand signs "I love you" in American Sign Language. Even better, learn sign language and the grammar rules that have nothing to do with hands.

Seeing hearts via softsurroundings.comYour teenagers will have heart emoji eyes after they see these cool emoji face masks. The face masks, which come in heart eyes and smiley face options, are only $10. The heart-eyed option is an organic rose mask that heals and prevents blemishes, while the happy-face option has hyaluronic acid for plumping. Check out the 10 face masks for all your fall skin concerns.

One word: chocolate via godiva.comImpress everyone this holiday season with a luxurious name-brand chocolate that won't break the bank. Godiva sells individually-wrapped chocolates for less than $5 and filled chocolate bars for $2.99, along with $7 single-origin bars.

Shave away Courtesy Cremo CompanyCremo's men's shave cream comes in three sizes and types to accommodate all the men in your life. The original, cooling, and sandalwood shave creams offer some diversity to this year's stockings. Don't forget to check out 11 little hygiene rules all men should live by.

A movie a day Courtesy MoviePassForget paying $15 to see a movie in the theaters. Drop MoviePass into the movie buff's stocking and watch them get excited about seeing one movie a day for an entire month—all for $9.95. Even Netflix is more expensive than this gift card!

Sweetness via xomarshmallow.comFor the kid who grew up eating Peeps at every major holiday, these marshmallows will be a welcome upgrade. XO Marshmallow sells 12-piece sets for $7.95 in flavors such as champagne, green tea, Kahula, and lavender. These elevated treats make for a tasty stocking stuffer.

Scrub away Courtesy Kyra Littlejohn KAIKEFor the sugary sweet niece, make sure to buy her one of KAIKE's sweet products. One ounce of Frosting ($7.50) works as a moisture-sealing balm to style twists and twist outs, as well as a moisturizer for dry, cracked skin. An ounce of Sugar Scrub will completely exfoliate any dead skin away and immediately leave a hydrating layer of oil behind for a silky smooth finish. She'll never ask for anything else but this sweet-smelling brand again. Here are some helpful tricks for fighting dry skin in the fall and winter.

Sandy stickers Courtesy melissaanddoug.comThese $4.99 jumbo foam stickers by Melissa and Doug are not only great for the animal-loving kid, but they're also parent-approved. The stickers, which come in giraffe, tiger, lion, and elephant shapes, have the look and feel of sand without the mess. Check out these 10 cute crafts you can knock out in an afternoon.

Strap in Courtesy PLAEFashionable toddlers and kids will go bananas for these interchangeable tabs ($4.95), which are available in a variety of patterns. The seasonable tabs will be super appealing to kids, who like to switch out tabs regularly, but make sure to check with their parents and see if they own PLAE shoes beforehand.

Travel with ease via amazon.comOn-the-go tissues are a necessity for anyone who travels or commutes. Kleenex's Go-Anywhere packs are colorful and easy to stick into stockings for everyone on your list. Even better, the price is just right: A single pack retails for $2.19 and a four-pack bundle retails for $7.29. Check out these tips for avoiding a cold in the first place.

Hot potato! Courtesy Char BroilFor the college student in his first semester of college or the young adult living on his own for the first time, this potato screw will help him bake the perfect potato. Add this to the 14 dorm room essentials he didn't know he needed but totally does.

Light it up Courtesy SchwinnAmateur bikers will love any sort of bicycle accessory, so Schwinn LED Snake Light Combo Set will not disappoint. The red and white LED lights, which retail for $9.96, will keep bikers safe as it gets darker earlier. Don't miss the most bike-friendly city in every single state.

From Austin with love via redpandascloset.comMade in an Austin, Texas-based studio, this silver keychain is not only stylish but also useful. Get your loved one's name engraved for a personalized gift that also clocks in at $10.

Italian luxuries Courtesy Just Ryt Foods, Inc.Italian candy bars make for an interesting twist on the traditional candy gift. Sold in a pack of five for $22.99, or $4.60 per bar, these gluten-free bars come in flavors such as Country Berries, Tropical Fruit, Lemon, Strawberry, and Cherry. Check out how to make homemade candy.

Buy in bulk via sopiary.comSometimes it can be difficult to find a thoughtful but inexpensive gift for a stocking stuffer (although we did find 100 here). Bar soap is always a crowd pleaser for all ages, although Millennials might be targeting bar soap next for this reason. Soapiary makes beautiful, plant-based bars in a variety of scents and formulas, such as Bamboo Hydrate Soap, Herbal Blend Soap, Nonsense! Unscented Castile Soap, Parsley Aloe Exfoliate Soap, Citrus Coriander Soap, Charcoal Verbena Detox Soap, and Vetiver Cardamom Soap. You can buy a pack of 6 soaps in one scent or a variety pack for $24, which breaks down to $4 per fancy soap. Score!

Lather up Courtesy DIALFor only $1, everyone from grandma to your nephew's boyfriend can have this stocking stuffer—festive holiday soap. Dial Holiday Cranberry Cheer, Merry Mint, and Joyful Gingerbread liquid hand soap are all holiday scented and can be purchased in most grocery and drug stores across the country.

Baby's First Christmas Courtesy I See Me Personalized Books Gifts iseeme.comA personalized ornament is a rite of passage for most Catholic children. For $9.99, you can order a personalized ornament with the child's name and photo, along with your choice of Christmas illustration. As the gifter, you won't have to worry about 8 clever ways to store your Christmas decorations.

Ooey gooey via mccreascandies.comPerfect for the sophisticated women in your life, these caramels from McCrea's Candies will have everyone's mouth watering. The small pack contains about five caramels in flavors like Ginger Fusion, Café Noir, Cape Cod Sea Salt, and Cinnamon Clove. The pillow pack retails for $3.95.

Slime time via walmart.comGet kids what they're obsessed with this holiday season: slime. This slime unicorn kit is great for creative kids and will be the best gift under $5 they receive this holiday season. If you're heading to a holiday party with unicorn-obsessed kids, this unicorn dip will get your kids finally eating their veggies.

Activation time Courtesy My Magic MudActivated charcoal is the next big trend to reach dental care. My Magic Mud's Activated Charcoal Toothpaste for Whitening comes in flavors like spearmint, peppermint, cinnamon clove, and wintergreen. With all the drinking that comes during the holidays, teeth tend to lose their whiteness. Give the gift of dental hygiene with these $9.99 pastes. Don't miss out on the correct way you should be brushing your teeth.

Hot stuff Courtesy Anand BhattFor the person who needs a little extra kick, Anand Bhatt hot sauces make a great stocking stuffer. The flavors vary from wild jalapeno and smokin' chipotle to mango and extreme ghost. A five-ounce bottle can range from $4.95 to $9.95.

Lug it via gocaddy.comThe multi-compartment water bottle holder is perfect for the dad who loves to travel and pack all the necessities his kids will need during their trip. The container holds up to a liter, which makes for a great stocking stuffer and can fit some extra goodies inside too. It can be purchased at Walmart for $9.99 starting in early November.

Glitz and glam Courtesy Kuvit BeautyYour of-the-moment young adult will absolutely freak out over these glitters from Kuvit Beauty. With names like Covfefe and Millennial ($6 each), these Instagrammable stocking stuffers will not disappoint. (Here's how to introduce your teen to makeup safely.)

Good vibes via sundayforever.comGive the gift of positive energy this holiday season with a crystal. Sunday Forever sells rose quartz, amethyst, and clear quartz for only $10—much better than coal! Rose quartz is perfect for someone who needs love, healing, and sleep; amethyst heals physical and emotional ailments like stress and anxiety; and clear quartz drives focus and energy to its user. Don't miss what your zodiac sign reveals about your health.

Sweet Scents Courtesy craneandcanopy.comThe perennial hostess will appreciate anything that lets her unwind during the holidays. The Lavender Lemon Linen Spray from Crane & Canopy does just that, and only for $8.

Tiny cupcakes vCourtesy Baked By MelissaBaked by Melissa's six-pack holiday gift box will make the recipient fall in love with the cutest mini cupcakes. Despite their size, these cupcakes pack a flavorful punch. The holiday offering includes new flavors such as hot cocoa, Christmas cookies and milk, and chocolate graham. If you think these cupcakes have crazy flavors, check out these 11 crazy stuffed cupcake fillings.

Squeaky clean Maybe not the most subtle stocking stuffer, the Bump It Off is a silicone sleeve that can be used to loosen and lift laundry stains (make sure you're not making one of these laundry mistakes), scrub dishes, pots and pans without scratching and groom pets.

For the vegetarian or animal lover Give the gift of hydration this holiday season with one of farm-to-face skincare brand Farmacy's single-use masks. The Hydrating Coconut Gel Mask –Deep Moisture (Cucumber) is great for winter-induced dry skin, while the Brightening (Purple Broccoli) mask will treat dark spots and freckles. Plus, these masks were not tested on animals. At $9 each, the masks make for the perfect luxury stocking stuffer. If you're looking for another beauty product gift, check out these holiday beauty gifts for her.

Grip and go Courtesy Pink Lily Phone GripsKids of all ages are buying grips to prop up their cell phones or assist with the perfect selfie. The Pink Lily's printed phone grips retail for $8.99 and come in various colors and patterns. For an additional $6, gifters can add a monogram.

Stain Remover via uncommongoods.comThe Malbec drinkers in your family might use this $8 stocking stuffer the day it's gifted to them. The stain remover spray should be used on a red wine spill while it's still fresh. Don't miss out on the 17 homemade carpet stain removers that can be used when disaster strikes.

Bee sweet via buzzandbloomhoney.comBee sweet this season and give family members premier honeypots from Buzz + Bloom Honeys. The line ranges from $2.99 to $5.99 and come in flavors like Cinnamon Spreadable Honey, Raw & Unfiltered Honey, and Blueberry Spreadable Honey.

Drum on via buzzandbloomhoney.comFor the kid who is always drumming while doing his math homework, these No. 2 pencils flip over to become actual drumsticks. At $8, they are way cheaper than actual drumsticks; they also could be a nice supplement for an actual drum kit, which will be beloved by the recipient but less so by his parents.

Smoothed over via evolutionofsmooth.comWinter weather tends to strip skin of its moisture, causing majorly chapped lips. You might be able to blame these 10 mistakes you didn't realize you were making, or you can buy everyone on your list Eos lip balms to toss into their bag or coat pocket. The medicated lip balm in cooling chamomile is perfect for the holiday season, and the flavors and formulas cost up to $4.99.

Deep hydration Courtesy Marc AnthonySuper cute and inexpensive stocking stuffers for the frequent world traveler are Marc Anthony True Professional Hydrating Coconut Oil & Shea Butter Deep Conditioning Treatment packages. For $2.99 at Ulta, the oil treatment will soothe hair while you and your niece hike through the Drakensberg Mountain Range or historic Machu Picchu.

Artisanal gifts Courtesy Delta Blues RiceFor your friend who moved to Brooklyn before it was cool, artisanal rice is the latest food trend that can double as a stocking stuffer. Delta Blues Rice Grits is "artisan-milled and packaged by fourth-generation farmers in the Mississippi Delta," according to the company. It sells one- and two-pound bags in a $5 to $6.50 price range. Maybe you'll score an invite to dinner to try the rice out yourself!

He shoots, he scores courtesy PLAYMOBILPLAYMOBIL's NHL sports figurines will put a smile on kids and adults alike. The figures come in player and goalie options, with all 30 teams in the league represented. At $8.99, they make for a cute but affordable toy or desk mate.

High tea Courtesy The Republic of TeaTea lovers are often overlooked during the holiday season, so make sure you celebrate them with The Republic of Tea's four-canister Sonoma Tea collection. The teas come in flavors such as Sonoma Rose Iced Tea, Sonoma Chardonnay Iced Tea, Sonoma Cabernet Iced Tea, and Sonoma Mulled Zin Hot Tea, and retail for $7.99. (This is the best tea for every mood.)

Support a mom Courtesy Bright EndeavorsSupport a mom this holiday season and buy tin candles to fill your loved ones' stockings. Bright Endeavors teaches young mothers how to make soy candles through a paid job training program, which focuses on financial literacy coaching and secondary education goals, among other topics. A spa tin soy candle costs $7.99 and comes in scents such as lavender sprig, pumpkin chai, water lily, and vanilla honey.

Clean and dry Some people like to swap out hand towels and regular napkins for festive options during the holidays. These bar towels are printed with the phrase "He sees you when you're drinking…" They will be available at Hallmark later this month for $9.95.

Heaven scent via bathandbodyworks.comIf you need to grab an inexpensive gift for your coworkers, Bath and Body Works makes beautiful hand lotions for only $4. The aesthetically pleasing tubes come in scents like Amber & Argan, Chestnut & Argan, and Eucalyptus Spearmint, which will surely be useful as the weather gets colder. Check out these tips for healthy winter hands.

Stick with it Courtesy EvercareFrequent business travelers and pet owners alike will appreciate an extreme lint roller from Evercare. The stick, which retails at Walmart for less than $6, is a useful stocking stuffer that will keep everyone on your list hair, fur, and fuzz-free.

Planes, trains, and automobiles Courtesy LEGOTransportation-obsessed kids will go ape-crazy for LEGO's green cruiser ($9.99) stocking stuffer. The 122-piece set can also refigure from a car to a speedboat or truck.

BFFs forever Courtesy CreatologyPerfect for the kid who always has their best friend in tow, a friendship bracelet kit will solidify the relationship. This $5.79 stocking stuffer from Michael's is great for kids because they get to exercise their creativity. Plus, giving someone a token of friendship is one of 24 little things you can do to be a better friend.

Flip for it courtesy-Lowe's Home ImprovementGrilling for your entire family sometimes can be a fool's task. Give the gift of a spatula with a built-in bottle cap opener to make the process a bit more enjoyable. The Char-Broil Spatula goes for $4.99.

Don't miss your shot Courtesy MAKO, MAKOBarware.comClass up a recent college graduate's liquor cabinet with a set of two shot glasses from Mako. The shot glasses come in a variety of patterns and colors and look more expensive than the $8 price tag. Don't forget to share with them how to prevent a hangover while you're out drinking.

Color on Courtesy Rose & RexKids who love the ocean will feel inspired by these Rose and Rex crayons that look like Maine sea rocks. The non-toxic crayons double as a toy, perhaps magical gemstones, and cost $10. If your family also celebrates Hanukkah, check out these easy Hanukkah crafts for kids.

A greener cleaner via amazon.comMade from recycled glass from landfills, these abrasive blocks will clean your loved one's pool, toilet bowl, grill, and tub. Earthstone's alternative to a pumice stone makes for a great gift, and can be purchased at major home improvement stores like Lowe's and The Home Depot for less than $10.

Shine and sparkle via bathandbodyworks.comThe prettiest bath bombs from Bath and Body Works will make the holiday shine a little bit brighter. The bath fizzies come in scents like Beautiful Day, Pretty as a Peach, Sweet Pea, and Warm Vanilla Sugar, and only cost $6.95. A bath bomb is for people of all ages. Check out here's why a grown-up bath is the stress melter you need right now.

Stay cozy Courtesy CarharttAs the weather gets colder, a beanie will keep your loved one's ears and head warm. These $10 unisex beanies come in 30 colors, which makes it easy to get a unique color for everyone on your list. It's a stocking stuffer they'll actually use. If you want to spend more than $10, don't miss the company that's using beanies to beat childhood cancer.

Make a list and check it twice via shop.boygirlparty.comFor the person who has worked non-stop in 2017, a cute to-do list will make their workload seem less daunting. Boygirlparty's $8 to-do lists, which have 50 sheets of full-color designs, are also printed on recycled paper.

Go gaga courtesy melissaanddoug.com Goofy kids will want to rip open the package of this Melissa and Doug googly eyes coloring pad. The $4.99 book features 30 pages of animals with googly eyes, plus extra eyes that can be placed on their drawings.

Read the signs Courtesy Sage Goddess, sagegoddess.comFor the family member whose birthday always falls during the holidays, these zodiac candles by Sage Goddess will show that you didn't forget them. These $9 votives come with a custom scent and label for each horoscope sign. If you want more zodiac-inspired gifts, don't forget to check out the ultimate gift guide for every zodiac sign.

Under the sea courtesy melissaanddoug.comAre your sister and her family taking a long drive to see you this Christmas? Make sure you add Melissa and Doug's Under the Sea Reveal Pad to your niece and nephew's stockings for the car ride home. The $4.99 pad comes with a refillable water pen to transform a special coloring book, which will keep kids up to the age of 7 occupied for hours.

Warm up via squareup.comFew people love cold coffee in winter, or anytime other than during the dog days of summer. To keep your family members in high spirits this holiday season, leave this Coffee Cookie in their stocking. The rechargeable coffee heater, which retails for $9.99, fastens to the bottom of a disposable cup to keep coffee warm for 15 minutes and can be charged with a USB. (Now you can also wow them with your knowledge of these 10 weird coffee facts.)

A sporty distraction Courtesy NFLshop.comPlace an NFL fidget spinner in the sports fans' stocking this winter season. Ranging from $3.99 to $6.99, these fidget spinners are available for all 32 teams in shapes like footballs, cubes, and logo-specific shapes.

Slough it off via target.comWinter can be tough on skin. Help the men in your life out by gifting them Dove Men+Care Dual Sided Shower Tool. The $3.99 scrubber provides a deep clean and is easy to grip in the shower. If you're offering grooming tips, help them find the best beard style.

Nails to go via coteshop.coEnvironmentally conscious beauty shoppers will love these travel nail polishes from non-toxic brand côte. These made-in-America polishes come in three colors—No. 92, raven black; No. 37, garnet red; and No. 101, smokey grey—and cost only $8. These are the nail polishes every woman should own.

Keep it clean via eoproducts.comThe holidays are notorious for the spreading of germs—you'll never guess, for example, how many germs are hiding in your wallet. Hand sanitizers from EO make for a great stocking stuffer to keep germs at bay. The coconut and lemon hand sanitizer is great for family members heading to warmer temperatures this winter—and even comes in a 30-wipes pack option, while the lavender-scented gel is soothing for the cold winter season. Prices range from $6.99 to $8.99.

Tick tock Courtesy CDNThe onslaught of holiday parties means bringing some sort of treat with you. The consummate guest and baker will love this compact mechanical timer, which costs less than $10 and comes in four colors. The loud three-second alarm will make sure their cookies or brownies come out perfectly. Don't miss our favorite chocolate dessert recipes.

I spy via waterfordpress.comBird enthusiasts will think a pocket guide for their hobby is the most thoughtful stocking stuffer they've ever received. Waterford Press' has three new birding guides on indigenous birds of Japan, China, and Thailand, as well as guides for North America. The guides cost between $7 and $10, and are laminated for easy convenience.

Tied up via WALMART.comHair ties tend to disappear when you need them the most. Replenish those missing ties in your friends' stockings with Revlon Essential Coil Elastics, which work well for thick or curly hair. They also prevent the hair follicle from tearing. A four-piece set goes for $4.99 at Target. You'll want to try these celeb ponytail styles ASAP.

Charge! via powercorestore.caForget the anxiety of not being able to Instagram your Christmas tree this season. For $4.99, PowerCore Charging Tabs ensure you and your loved ones are never without power. The charger is compatible with Android devices and the latest iPhone, which makes this stocking stuffer a perfect supplement to a big Apple purchase. Don't forget that Apple just debuted its new iPhone feature to stop texting while driving for good.

Fun in a can Courtesy Creativity for KidsFaber-Castell Creativity for Kids Creativity Cans may be the easiest stocking stuffer to purchase. The kits capture art, music, or motion for $9.99 each. Better yet, they don't have directions. With more than 100 craft components, kids can use the open-ended materials in any direction their imagination takes them.

Dream on Courtesy Parragon Books LtdCollege students and other stressed-out relatives could use a little zen in their lives in the form of a Dream Pocket Book of Coloring, a portable soother at $6.99. For younger kids, you can also check out coloring books at your nearest dollar store. Don't miss out on the 11 things you should have been buying from the dollar store this whole time.

Pack it up via worldmarket.comSmall pouches suit everyone's needs and make for an easy but appealing stocking stuffer. World Market sells some unique ones for $10 or less, like this blue and white crocheted pouch. You may like them so much, you'll add it to the 10 best gifts to give yourself when you're single on Valentine's Day.

Have a drink via theowlsbrew.comAspiring bartenders will love how The Owl's Brew looks on their bar cart. The black bottles of craft cocktail mix come in holiday flavors such as Grapefruit Collins, Salted Caramel Toddy, and Mulling Spices. The eight-ounce bottles are $6.99, while the 16-ounce bottles are $8.99.

Hippity hop via manhattantoy.comPerfect for even the youngest kid at your holiday party, The Manhattan Toy Company's Camp Acorn stuffed animals are super sweet. The $10 plush animals come in three shapes—bunny, owl, and fox—and are small enough to fit into a diaper bag (or stocking!).

Do the monster mash Courtesy ZIPZITPerfect for anyone heading back to school or college, Grillz Monster Pencil Case comes in purple, pink, or black and adds some fun to organization. At $7.99, the case fits up to 30 pens and pencils. It also can double as a makeup bag. Don't miss the 9 genius ways to organize your makeup bag, according to makeup artists.

Groovy vibes Courtesy TulipWinter can be a hard time for kids, being cooped up in the house all day. A tie-dye kit will have them in a summer camp mode before the new year begins. The one-color kit costs $6.49 and can be purchased at your local Michael's.

Kitty kat courtesy theapollobox.comTeachers and boarding school kids alike will love these happy cat hanging storage pockets for all their needs. They're made of natural linen and cotton, so super eco-friendly, and they store plenty of small items. These are the organizational ideas you'll wish you knew all along.

Carried away via walletgear.comSometimes the best stocking stuffers are the most functional. A pill splitter is great for travel, carrying vitamins, and medicines, and can be used for a multitude of other things. At $6.95, this blue case is a steal.

Relaxation on the go Courtesy newtonplus.coTravelers who wear cologne but don't want to lug it in their carry-on will think a travel size of Newton + Co's Spanish Sage Cologne is such a thoughtful stocking stuffer. The all-natural cologne, which is handmade in Austin, Texas, smells of lavender, myrrh, and sage and costs only $10. It aims to smell like a rainstorm in the middle of the desert, a welcome change from the blustery cold.

Soothing oils via bathandbodyworks.comDon't listen to what they say about Millennials killing bar soap; it is alive and well, as proven by Bath and Body Works Aromatherapy body bars. This lavender and cedarwood bar looks luxurious, especially at an $8.50 price point, and has essential oils for extra relaxation. These are the best essential oils for anxiety.

Jam out via reverb.comMake sure your boyfriend's guitar is always in tune with this $5 battery-operated stocking stuffer. The Reverb Clip-On Tuner covers five modes—chromatic, guitar, bass, violin and ukulele—and is compact enough to travel with.

Shine bright via melissaanddoug.comMelissa and Doug's rainbow and hearts ornaments stained glass activity brings fun without the mess for kids ages of 4 to 8. The peel-and-press kit, which retails for $9.99, gives the look of stained glass without the safety hazard.

Good hair on the go via sephora.comPacking light for a trip typically requires skimping on luxuries. Verb's mini products, which can be purchased for $8 at Sephora, can be stored in a carry-on bag and ensure great hair at any destination. Don't miss out on how to go from flat to full (for every hair texture).

Red, white, and blue via homewetbar.comThe Red White and Chilled USA Ice Cube Tray is a unique stocking stuffer for less than $10 that can be used all year round. Anyone who really loves their home state (looking at you, New Jersey), will like that their ice cubes are shaped in its likeness.

Zip away Courtesy Jewels For HopeFor the adventurous and perhaps forgetful type, these paracord bracelets look stylish and also work well in any emergency. The $10 bracelet, which comes in 25 colors and patterns, can be unraveled to reveal a waterproof cord that can be used for tying down a tent, as a makeshift dog collar, or for first aid. The core threads also work as a fishing line or sewing fabric. Plus, Reader's Digest readers can use the code READERS10 for 10 percent off. Better still, 10 percent of the profits from Jewels For Hope's sales go toward charities such as the USO, Hospice, CASA for Children, Caregivers Fund, Save the Sound, and STARelief (Animal Rescue).

Shake it Courtesy PlaygroA colorful and noisy giraffe toy will delight the little ones this holiday season. This Playgro Giraffe Bead Buddy claims it stimulates development with its auditory noises. It can be purchased at Buy Buy Baby for $8.99. Don't miss 8 brilliant ways babies are smarter than you think.

Cool down Courtesy MissionAthletes and hikers will appreciate this HydroActive On-The-Go Small Towel, which retails for $9.99. The towel, which comes in blue, black, or green, claims to instantly cool to 30 degrees below average body temperature. It also can stay cool for up to two hours when wet, which could be particularly helpful for runners. Don't miss these 21 tricks to finish the marathon.

Smell great Clinically tested to improve dry skin, a sad side effect of winter, Dove Men+Care Elements Body and Face Wash is effective while also making your man smell great. The body wash, which costs $4.99 for a 13.5-ounce bottle and $7.79 for an 18-ounce bottle, comes in two scents: Charcoal & Clay and Minerals & Sage. College students in particular will love getting any hygiene products in their stocking stuffer because some may be too lazy to replace their bottle.

I mustache you via uncommongoods.comFor the dog who has her own Instagram account, these $10 silly dog mustache and giant tongue toys will bring in a wave of likes. Make sure you know six smart ways to keep your pet happy while you're at work all day.

Rosé all day Courtesy Banfi VintnersWine can take the edge off a rough holiday party. For less than $10, you can gift your friends BANFI Piemonte Rosa Regale or Riunite mini wines. Don't forget to share that if they are stuck on a tough problem, drinking wine can help!

Smudge free Courtesy PhoneSoapOur phones and tablets can take a beating. They're filled with germs and are often smudged. Give the gift of a clean screen this holiday season with PhoneSoap Shine, a two-in-one spray bottle and microfiber cloth that can be thrown in a purse or a stocking. For $7.95 (the price per unit goes down if you buy three or six of them), your family and friends will get a clean screen on demand.

Pop the top via globein.comArtisanally made in South Africa, these bottle stoppers in animal shapes like elephant, giraffe, and rhino, give your wine bottles an international touch. Curated by GlobeIn, a social business dedicated to selling ethically created goods from around the world, the bottle stoppers will impress friends who travel frequently. Don't miss out on these 10 cheap travel destinations that can still feel like VIP adventures.

Millennial madness via uncommongoods.comMillennials love avocados. Get them the gift of keeping their avocados fresher for longer with avocado huggers. The set of two silicone cups ($7.95) will protect avocados from going bad. Make sure your giftees know that science has just found the best reason ever to stock up on avocados.

Chill out Courtesy RESCUE RemedyRescue Pastilles Natural Stress Relief tins contain homeopathic stress relievers. The tin of 35 sugar-free pastilles, which cost $8, are available in four flavors: black currant, original orange and elderflower, cranberry, and lemon.

Glossing all the way Courtesy GlossingAllTheWayWow your middle schooler with 20 lipsticks in this Glossing All The Way lipstick gift set from Hard Candy. The collection, which retails for less than $10 at Walmart, offers matte, shiny, and metallic formulas in a variety of colors.

Dad DIYs Courtesy PrevalDIY enthusiasts will break open the packaging on this Preval sprayer the second they check what Santa left in their stocking. The $9.99 sprayer gives a professional touch to newly painted drawers or touched-up cars. Dad can use it for the 11 home improvement projects he can do himself instead of hiring a professional.

Sing along via soapcaps.comWith flu season just around the corner, getting kids to wash their hands effectively can be difficult. These musical soap pump toppers can help. Upon use, the toppers play music for 20 to 25 seconds, which signals how long kids need to wash their hands.

Brew-tiful day courtesy Lowe's Home ImprovementEnvironmentally friendly coffee drinkers and fans of ground coffee will want this Ekobrew reusable coffee filter. Individual coffee pods are terrible for the environment, and many coffee drinkers will swear up and down that they aren't as tasty as ground coffee. This filter solves both problems and costs only $8.75.

Sugar and spice via thezenofslowcooking.comAmateur and professional chefs alike will want to rip open these Zen of Slow Cooking spice packets, which retail for $5 to $8. With spice blends such as sichuan, smoky BBQ, and coq au vin, the packets offer recipe cards for using the spices in various dishes and drinks. Check out these 14 healthy home remedies in your spice rack.

Charcoal is the new black Courtesy BioréSwap out coal for charcoal this holiday season, regardless of whether they've been naughty or nice. Charcoal-based skincare products clear congested skin. Biore's line, Don't be Dirty, offers a pore-penetrating Charcoal Bar, pore strips, and a self-heating charcoal mask that ranges from $6.49 to $7.99, and they are all available at your nearest drugstore. If you're looking for another charcoal beauty product, check out these 11 beauty product innovations that are worth the hype.

Give the gift of bourbon Courtesy Maker's MarkBourbon drinkers will love these decadent truffles, which come in milk and dark chocolate varieties. The $9.95 box is sure to make a delicious impression.

Spritz spritz via walmart.comTwin girls can be hard to buy for because you might want to get them different items that are still pretty similar. Hard Candy does the work for you with its two new body mists—Hard Candy Black and Hard Candy Pink. Sold at Walmart for less than $7, the pink mist smells fresh and warm while the black mist smells fruity and floral. Check out what your perfume says about your personality.

