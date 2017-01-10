8 Ways to Be Single—and Honestly Love It—on Valentine’s Day

Being single on Valentine's Day can be a drama-free blessing instead of an I-don't-want-to-die-alone-and-have-my-cats-eat-me curse. Despite what your nosy neighbors, matchmaking aunt, or thousands of sad quotes say, being single, even on love's favorite day, can be a blast. Why simply survive February 14th when you can have a fabulous time just being you? Here are some ideas for acing the day.

By Corey Whelan
View as Slideshow

Get a Valentine's Day reality check

Get a Valentine's Day reality checkiStock/nd3000
Whether you're married or single, nothing is harder than being in a bad relationship. Sure, all love connections hit rough patches, but many cross the line, becoming detrimental to love of self, and causing long-term damage and unhappiness. Of course, love relationships often work out, and Cupid's arrow can hit even those who have been hurt before. "Whether you're waiting for your next chance at love, or are content to remain solo, the key to being happily single on Valentine's Day is to realize that marriage is not the key to happiness," says Rich Gosse, Chairman of The Society of Single Professionals and author of eight books on the single lifestyle. "Most unhappy singles simply don't get this obvious truth. Close to half of all marriages end in divorce, so they are obviously not happy. And millions of married couples stay together, not because they are happy, but for religious or financial reasons, or 'for the kids.' Once singles understand these facts, it's much easier to be happy alone on V-Day." Here's how to do it:

Take off the sweat pants and dress up

Take off the sweat pants and dress upiStock/alija
Life should be enjoyed and embraced, not spent sitting at home feeling alone," says life coach Dallisa Hocking, founder of Love FrogKisser. "So, I advise singles to make Valentine's Day a celebration by turning it into an 'I Love My Life' Day." One way to do this is by getting dressed up, donning something that makes you feel special and confident. If you find it harder to hang out at home when you're all gussied up, that's basically the idea, but no worries. There's plenty to do on V-Day for the I'm-single-and-loving-it set.

Go play

Go playiStock/shironosov
Even the happily single can't help but notice that the world is full of couples, but so what? On Valentine's Day and every day, get out there like you own the world, and experience everything it has to offer. Love the opera? Get a membership and go solo. Into painting? There are tons of paint and sip workshops around, where you can happily join a crowd of wanna-be Picassos while enjoying a velvety glass of Merlot. Explore your interests, and let them take you out into the world. Anywhere you go, there are bound to be lots of other people worth meeting and getting to know. If you feel like flirting, fine. If you feel like making a new friend, that's fine, too. These conversation starters will make you instantly more interesting.

Content continues below ad

Go play with friends

Go play with friendsiStock/geber86
According to the New York Post, single adults now outnumber married ones, so you're bound to have tons of company on Valentine's Day. Cool things to do on Valentine's Day with friends are easy to find. The only movies that will have long lines are the sappy ones, so you can treat yourselves to the latest action flick or thriller. You can also go dancing, hang out at the coolest bar on the block, or get outdoorsy and enjoy winter sports, like ice skating or skiing. There's also a lot to be said for hanging indoors and enjoying a sumptuous meal or Netflix binge with the rest of your single-and-loving-it friends.

Got kids on Valentine's Day? You also got this.

Got kids on Valentine's Day? You also got this.iStock/edoneil
Being a single parent doesn't mean you have to (or should) ignore Valentine's Day. Scout out the other single moms and dads in your child's school or in the park (there will be tons), and turn V-Day into a singles family night. Invite everyone over to your place for a pot luck dinner and board games marathon, or other Valentine's Day ideas for kids and their single parents to enjoy. You can also organize a museum or theme park outing for the group.

Go spa or go home

Go spa or go homeiStock/valuavitaly
Being single on Valentine's Day leaves you open to do whatever you want to do without having to check in with another person. This vacation from having to compromise without worrying about someone else's wants or needs presents a delicious opportunity to focus on yourself. "Valentine's Day can be a wonderful day of loving and celebrating yourself," says LA-based psychologist, Yvonne Thomas, PhD. Thomas suggests treating yourself to loving, self-care gifts, such as a massage, mani-pedi, facial, complimentary makeover, or scented bubble bath.

Content continues below ad

Get under the covers, pull down the shades, and turn off your phone

Get under the covers, pull down the shades, and turn off your phoneiStock/milanmarkovic
This isn't hiding, it's nesting. What could be better than unwinding with a great book? (These are the best short books you'll ever read.) Curl up with your dog, make a cozy dinner for one, and lose yourself in your favorite at-home activity, even if its binge-watching Game of Thrones. One of the most important keys to relishing the single life is to enjoy your own company.

Break a sweat

Break a sweatiStock/da-kuk
Gyms, running trails, and yoga studios are traditionally packed on Valentine's Day, and for good reason. The heart is more than just a Valentine's Day symbol. Keeping heart-healthy is an important aspect of self-love and care. V-Day is a great time to check out the new Pilates studio around the corner or try a Zumba class for the first time.

Become more interesting every week!

Get our Read Up newsletter

how we use your e-mail
We will use your email address to send you the newsletter each week, and we may also send you occasional special offers from Reader's Digest. For more information please read our privacy policy.

Funny Jokes

Some people like to travel by train because  it combines the slowness of a car with the cramped public exposure of  an airplane.

Dennis Miller

Funny Jokes

I think my pilot was a little inexperienced. We were sitting on the runway, and he said, “OK, folks, we’re gonna be taking off in a just few—whoa! Here we go.”

Kevin Nealon

Funny Jokes

“I can’t wait until your vacation is over.”  —Everyone following you on Instagram

@kristencarney

Funny Jokes

A man knocked on my door and asked for a donation toward the local swimming pool. So I gave him a glass of water.

Comedian Greg Davies

Funny Jokes

Just found the worst page in the entire dictionary. What I saw was disgraceful, disgusting, dishonest, and disingenuous.

@sixthformpoet

Funny Jokes

Client: We need you to log in to the YouTube and make all our company videos viral.

From clientsfromhell.net

Funny Jokes

My cat just walked up to the paper shredder and said, “Teach me  everything you know.”

@NicCageMatch

Funny Jokes

“Just because you can’t dance doesn’t mean you shouldn’t dance.”  —Alcohol

@yoyoha (Josh Hara)

Funny Jokes

My parents didn’t want to move to Florida, but they turned 60 and that’s the law.

—Jerry Seinfeld

Funny Jokes

Q: What do you call an Amish guy with his hand in a horse’s mouth?

A: A mechanic.