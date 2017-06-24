14 Festive Fourth of July Appetizers
Kick off your Fourth of July party with these summery light appetizer bites, dips, and finger foods.
Star-shaped "pigs in a blanket" appetizersdunkincookingthesemi-homemadeway.blogspot.com
This festive twist on the classic pigs in a blanket is a cute way to celebrate America's stars and stripes for the Fourth of July. Use a cookie cutter to make puff pastry stars, place them on top of a sausage slice, and serve with a sweet and spicy mustard dipping sauce.
Jalapeño popper pull-apart bread appetizerplainchicken.com
Get all the spicy, cheesy goodness of jalapeño poppers (the ultimate party app!) with this no-fuss pull-apart bread that's ready in about 20 minutes.
"Skinny" summer crab dip appetizercoconutandlime.com
Cracking crabs by the ocean sounds nice, doesn't it? Whisk yourself there with this dip, packed with crab meat and made "skinny" with reduced fat cream cheese and Greek yogurt.
Red, white, and blue potato salad appetizercoconutandlime.com
Potato salad loves picnics like nothing else. Give yours a patriotic touch for the Fourth of July by using red, white, and blue potatoes, and pass on mayonnaise by using olive oil, lemon juice and fresh herbs.
Kicked-up crackers appetizersweetteethgoodies.wordpress.com
These firecracker crackers go well with creamy, smooth dips. This recipe turns saltines from bland to grand with ranch and red pepper flakes; baking gives them an extra crunch.
Fruit skewers and yogurt dip appetizerthebrewerandthebaker.com
Celebrate red, white, and blue with skewers of blueberries, strawberries, and star-shaped watermelon slices if you're feeling the Fourth of July. Greek yogurt sweetened with honey, cinnamon, and orange liquor makes these feel grown-up.
Tomato and mozzarella salad skewers appetizertheenchantedcook.blogspot.com/
Tomatoes taste fresher, juicier, and sweeter in summer, which is why a simple tomato salad can come together from just tomato, fresh mozzarella, and basil. Make yours finger food by skewering, then drizzling with olive oil and balsamic vinegar for a tasty treat.
Grilled vegetable skewers with pesto vinaigrette appetizerezrapoundcake.com
Fresh vegetables from the garden or market make this appetizer even better. Simple: coat skewers in a quick pesto vinaigrette, and throw on the grill.
Grilled shrimp and sausage skewers with paprika glaze appetizerbonappetit.com
Meat and seafood lovers swear by Bon Appetit's smoky, make-ahead skewers of shrimp and andouille sausage.
Grilled pineapple guacamole appetizerthebrewerandthebaker.com
Pineapple rings caramelized on the grill add a smoky depth and sweetness to this party favorite.
Strawberry, roasted corn, and avocado salsa appetizermarlameridith.com
Juicy strawberries and seasonal corn on the cob pair with creamy avocado for this sweetened, savory, summery salsa.
Cucumber salsa appetizerpkstaples.blogspot.com
Vary your Fourth of July party with a salsa made from homegrown cucumber and tomato.
BBQ pork "cupcakes" appetizersdoughmesstic.com
Pulled pork slathered in a spicy apple barbecue sauce, rolled up in pizza dough, and baked in a muffin tin makes hearty "cupcakes" appetizers.
Creamy pea hummus appetizerssimplyrecipes.com
This take on a classic hummus swaps chickpeas for sweet peas; puree with onions, spices, sour cream, and fresh mint.
