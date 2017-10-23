50 of the Most Adorable Animal Pictures That Will Make You Say “Awww”

These cute animal pictures will have you making puppy dog eyes at your computer screen.

By
 dogist-puppies“Excerpted from The Dogist Puppies by Elias Weiss Friedman (Artisan Books). Copyright © 2017. Photographs by Elias Weiss Friedman.” We know you can't resist cute animal pictures. Here are 50 of the most adorable from 2017. Scroll through to view everything from playful puppies to pink pigs. We know you'll want to get your own pet after looking at these, and you should, because having a pet is actually good for your health. And, everyone could use a health boost from all the stress of busy work schedules. So take a break, sit back, relax, and enjoy these adorable animal pictures. (Here's how to keep your pets busy while you're at work.)
02-The-Story-of-This-Adorable-Baby-Goats-Fight-For-Life-Will-Make-Your-Day-Courtesy-Tara-Dickinson-Country-ExtraCourtesy Tara Dickinson/Country Extra These are 50 secrets your pet won't tell you.
AnnieAlyssa Jung These are 17 things your cat would love to tell you.

Peyton Cutolo Follow these 28 safety tips to keep your pooch in top shape this summer.
Susan Nardi/Country August 2017
Alison Kanski This is why cats do that weird kneading thing
Anita Lantz/Country Extra September 2017 This is how much it really costs to own a dog.
Sugar-gliderKAMONRAT/Shutterstock

DogBeth Howard/Farm and Ranch Living We bet you never knew these unbelievable facts about your puppy.
Roxanne Miller
Louise Dunham/Farm and Ranch Living October/November 2017 This is the dog breed that's most compatible with your zodiac sign.

Alexandra Kelly Here's how to train your cat to do life-changing tricks. Clearly this cat is too busy to learn how though.
Alison Kanski

Anna Brittain/Country Extra September 2017
Ashley Lewis This is why cats love boxes
Turtleseasoning 17/Shutterstock

Alyssa Jung Can cats actually drink milk? Here's the answer to the myth you've always believed.
Sandy Muller/Country Extra September 2017
Ashley Lewis

Stacy Barkan/Country June 2017
dogJaromir Chalabala/shutterstock

Carol Sumner/Country June 2017
Alyssa Jung
dogBranislavNenin/Shutterstock

dogCourtesy Michelle and Jonathan Lo
goatsVia Leanne Lauricella
KBMorgan Cutolo

dogCourtesy Denise and Frank Sebastianelli
DogBeth Howard/Farm and Ranch Living
Joelle Zimmerman/Farm and Ranch Living June/July 2017
Gina Schauer/Farm and Ranch Living June/July 2017
Keitha McKinnis/Farm and Ranch Living October/November 2017

Jordan Doyle
Jason Mullins/Farm and Ranch Living August/September 2017
Kimberly Conner

Brian Lutz
Stephanie Holmes
Matthew Florence

dogGeoff Hardy/Shutterstock
Lauren Ruddell/Farm and Ranch Living June/July 2017
How to Pick the Best Dog Breed for YouGrigorita Ko/Shutterstock

How to Pick the Best Dog Breed for YouAfrica Studio/Shutterstock
Patrick Lewis

Winsley Jerauld
Taylor Cutolo This is why your laptop is so irresistible to your cat.
