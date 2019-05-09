The Entire Royal Family Tree, Explained in One Easy Chart

You'll finally be able to tell who's who in the House of Windsor.

No family tree is cooler than that of the British royal family. Who wouldn’t want to be related to the ever-stylish Queen Elizabeth II? What’s interesting about the royals in particular is that many of them have titles determined by how they’re related to Her Majesty. Here, we break down who’s who in the Windsor family.

First comes Her Majesty, the Queen, who holds the highest level of the royal hierarchy. As the heir of the British Crown and constitutional monarch of Commonwealth realms, she has the utmost authority. Her husband is Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Queen’s four children are: The Prince of Wales (the eldest son), the Duke of York (the second son), the Earl of Wessex (the youngest son), and the Princess Royal (the Queen’s daughter).

Charles, the Prince of Wales, was married to Diana, the Princess of Wales, until they divorced in 1996. Together, they had two sons: William, the Duke of Cambridge, and Harry, the Duke of Sussex. (Did you know Harry isn’t Prince Harry’s real name?) Prince Charles’ second and current wife, Camilla, uses the title the Duchess of Cornwall because there was too much association with Diana to use the title of Princess of Wales. Prince William’s wife, Kate Middleton, has the title the Duchess of Cambridge. Their sons, George and Louis, are both Princes of Cambridge, while their daughter Charlotte is the Princess of Cambridge. Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, is now the Duchess of Sussex. Their son is Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor—and there’s a reason he’s not a prince.

Andrew, the Duke of York, married Sarah, the Duchess of York. Before they divorced in 1996, they had two children, Princess Beatrice of York and Princess Eugenie of York. If one were male, his title would be Prince of York.

Edward, the Earl of Wessex, is married to Sophie, the Countess of Wessex. Their son James has the title Viscount Severn and their daughter is Lady Louise Windsor.

Princess Royal is a title given to a British monarch’s eldest daughter, but her husband receives no royal title. Princess Anne is currently married to Vice-Admiral Timothy Laurence.

