Halloween is here. It’s here, folks! No doubt about it being where? Here. So, naturally, there are some hijinks to be had. Halloween hijinks. Spooky shenanigans. BamBOOzles. And Hungarian illustrator Gergely Dudás has just the entertaining, brain-busting, perplexing puzzle right in time for the frightful holiday.

Among the legion of skeletons depicted below, can you spot the singular ghost? (Did you ever wonder why ghosts say “boo?” Here’s why.) This isn’t a trick, there is only one drawn among the droves of bones.

Any luck? If this one was too easy for you and you want more of a challenge, try and find the snake in this photo or maybe the python in this one.

For those who didn’t spot the ghost, the path to finding the spooky little guy is right here. Spoiler: Take a look at the second pumpkin down from the top of the image. Now trace to the right side of the frame until you hit the skeleton just at the edge of the illustration. Now look slightly to the southwest of that skeletal skull. Boo! There’s your ghost.

If you enjoyed that, we have good news for you: The maker of this puzzle photo, Gergely Dudás just released his first book, Bear’s Merry Book of Hidden Things. Lucky for you, it’s chock-full of head-scratching puzzle pictures.

Now, that we’ve dealt with fictional cartoon ghosts, let’s get back to pseudo-reality. Did you ever wonder about the science behind being haunted by goblins, ghouls, zombies with no consciences? Well, we have the answer.

[Source: Mental Floss]