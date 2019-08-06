It’s almost October and you know what that means—the return of pumpkin Kit Kats, quirky costumes for the kids and, of course, homemade Halloween treats. The whole spooky season leads up to tricks on October 31, but Halloween as we know it may be changing. The history of Halloween and these things you might not know about the holiday won’t change.

Why parents want to change the date

It’s pretty common knowledge that Halloween takes place on October 31. For a lot of parents, it’s a night of headaches. The kids have to be dressed and out the door for two hours of trick-or-treating time, which can be tough to manage, and it’s hard to pack all the holiday fun into a school night. Although, that’s not how everyone celebrates Halloween around the world.

Last year, a nonprofit organization called the Halloween and Costume Association began a petition to change the date of Halloween. Instead of October 31, they proposed that Halloween take place on the last Saturday of the month. It would allow parents to spend a full day celebrating with their kids. We can’t argue—the request makes sense!

Eating all that candy right before bed won’t make for an easy school day the next morning, and it seems kids don’t have enough time to enjoy the spooky season. Plus, parents would have all day (and night!) to host a haunting Halloween party. Some people might argue that changing the dates messes with the stories behind these Halloween traditions.

Will you sign the petition?

The Halloween and Costume Association started this petition in 2018, but it’s really picked up steam this year. Right now, more than 100,000 people have signed. When a quota of 150,000 signatures is met, the petition will be delivered to the President of the United States, and the government will be making the final call.

Really, the petition isn’t about breaking tradition but about making Halloween more family-friendly. It technically makes Halloween longer, so what fan wouldn’t be raving about all-day spooks? If you’d like to sign the petition and make your voice heard before October, you can find it here. If you don’t care about the official celebration date, you might be interested in learning why we celebrate Halloween in the first place.