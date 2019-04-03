20 Corny ‘Star Wars’ Jokes for Any Occasion

The following 'Star Wars' puns, bar gags, and dad jokes are so brilliantly dumb, they will hit both the ultra-fans and the uninitiated with equal... force.

Episode I: Become Pun with The Force

Q: Which program do Jedi use to open PDF files?

A: Adobe Wan Kenobi

Q: Which website did Chewbacca get arrested for creating?

A: Wookieleaks

Q: Why did Anakin Skywalker cross the road?

A: To get to the Dark Side.

Q: Why is Yoda such a good gardener?

A: Because he has a green thumb.

Q: And why can’t you count on his to pick up the tab?

A: Because he’s always a little short.

Q: How do you get down from a bantha?

A: You don’t. You get down from a goose.

Q: What did the specter of Obi Wan Kenobi say to the bartender?

A: “Give me a beer and a mop.”

Jabba the Hut is fat.

How fat is he?

So fat, Obi Wan took a closer look and said, “That’s no moon.”



Episode II: Bar Wars

The Star Wars text crawl walks into a bar.

“Get outta my pub!” the bartender yells. “We don’t serve your type here.”

Luke walks into the Mos Eisley cantina, cradling a slab of dirt in his arms.

“What’ll it be?” asks the barman.

“A pint for me, and one for the road.”

The Death Star’s shield generator walks into a bar. The bartender scowls and says, “Alright pal, I’ll serve you, but don’t start anything.”

An Ewok strolls into a bar and says to the bartender, “I’ll have a whisky and …… soda.”

The bartender says, “Sure thing—but why the little pause?”

“Dunno,” says the Ewok. “I’ve had them all my life.”

A clone trooper walks into a pub and asks the barman, “Hey, have you seen my brother?”

“I dunno,” says the barman, “What does he look like?”

Two Jawas walk under a bar.

Luke and Obi-Wan walk into a Chinese restaurant. Ten minutes into the meal, Luke’s still having trouble with the chopsticks, dropping food everywhere. Obi-Wan finally snaps, “Use the forks, Luke.”

A Hutt slithers into the food court. The cashier says, “Hey! We have a pizza place named after you!”

The Hutt says, “You have a pizza place named Jabba Desilijic Tiure?”



Episode III: If Darth Vader’s Final Words Were Dad Jokes

“Luke… I’m reading a great book about Force levitation… I can’t put it down.”

“Luke…did you know I almost joined the Jedi Debate Team? …Somebody talked me out of it.”

“Luke…did you know R2D2 used to work for me? …He asked to be paid under the table.”

“Luke… I just watched a great documentary about how the Death Star was built… It was riveting, Luke. It was riveting…”

"Luke… I just watched a great documentary about how the Death Star was built… It was riveting, Luke. It was riveting…"