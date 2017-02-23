8 Kids’ Books About Bullying Every Parent Should Own
Some kids are hesitant to bring up struggles at school. Open the lines of communication between you and your kids with these important reads.
Llama Llama and the Bully Goatvia amazon.comFinding story books about bullying isn't easy, especially if you are concerned about scaring your young child. In the lighthearted picture book, part of the series by Anna Dewdney, Llama Llama and the Bully Goat, Llama Llama confronts a bully for the very first time. This fun book is a great way to start talking about being kind and speaking up when someone is using mean words or picking on others and is written for children 2- to 5-years old. While you're at it, check out the 15+ best books to read as children (and adults).
I Like Myself!via amazon.comA child who loves herself will face bullying with confidence and feel strong enough stand up for what is right. In I Like Myself! by Karen Beaumont, a little girl celebrates loving herself no matter what. Kids can learn that being themselves is enough from this lighthearted read. Written for preschool-aged children and older, use the silly pictures and fun rhymes to start talking to your kids about feeling strong and confident in who they are, no matter what others say.
Stand Tall, Molly Lou Melonvia amazon.comMolly Lou Melon is different, but that has never mattered before. In Stand Tall, Molly Lou Melon, a bully picks on Molly the very first day of school because of the things that make her different. Instead of taking the taunting, Molly knows how to stand up for herself. Written for preschoolers and up, this book is a great way to open up a conversation about how to handle bullying if your kids are being teased or witness bullying at school. Check out more tips for raising an emotionally intelligent child.
The Bully from the Black Lagoonvia amazon.comThe Bully from the Black Lagoon is a newer addition to the popular series of Black Lagoon books by Mike Thaler and Jared Lee and is written for kids ages 4 to 8. When a new kid named Butch Pounder joins his school, Hubie is worried that he is a bully. The truth is, Butch is just looking for a friend. This book could be a great way to start a conversation about not judging others based on appearance or gossip.
Bullyvia amazon.comWritten for kids in grades two through five, this book by Patricia Polacco takes on the topic of bullying with a modern twist. In Bully, the female protagonist, Lyla, makes friends with the most popular girls in school. But when these girls start using Facebook to tease a friend, Lyla is faced with a choice to make. Feeling unprepared for a conversation about bullying? Here are suggestions for what to do if your child is being bullied.
Wondervia amazon.comThis best-selling teen fiction novel addresses what it is like to be different when you are making friends in at school. Written for grades four to six, Wonder follows August Pullman into a new school. August is nervous about making friends, just like any new kid would be, but August was born with a facial deformity that keeps him from blending in. This book is a great way to talk with preteens and teens about physical differences and treating everyone with the respect they deserve as a human being.
Captain Underpants and the Terrifying Return of Tippy Tinkletrousersvia amazon.comSometimes a little bit of silly is that best way to approach difficult topics like bullying. In the ninth book of the Captain Underpants series, George and Harold take a trip back to their kindergarten days where, without the help of Captain Underpants, they are forced to deal with a bully problem all on their own. Captain Underpants and the Terrifying Return of Tippy Tinkletrousers is written for kids in grades two through five.
Thirteen Reasons Whyvia amazon.comWritten for mature readers, in grades seven and up, Thirteen Reasons Why addresses the devastating consequences bullying can have on children and teens. This book follows teen Clay Jensen as he discovers the 13 reasons why his classmate, Hannah, took her own life two weeks before the story begins. Due to the mature topics in this book, we recommend parents read this book aloud with their teen or alongside them so you can be a resource to answer any questions they may have about bullying and suicide. Find out the warning signs of depression.
