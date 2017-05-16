Ah Dad jokes, the pun-filled quips that make every child’s eyes roll, every father’s heart fill with pride and accomplishment, and—now that parents have made their way onto Twitter—the subject of many a tweet. No matter how bad they are, these jokes always manage to get at least a chuckle out of us. Maybe deep down we actually think they’re funny, or maybe we just love to see our dads smile because they made us laugh. Whatever the reason, we present some of the best Dad jokes the Internet can offer.

1. Feeling crabby?

Why don't crabs give to charity? Because they're shellfish. #dadjokes — DaddyPoppins (@DaddyPoppinsBlg) April 20, 2017

2. This story is soda-pressing

I got hit in the head with a can of Diet Coke today.

Don't worry, I'm not hurt.

It was a soft drink.#dadjokes — Syd Collado (@SydCollado) April 20, 2017

3. Here comes the bride

Why do melons have weddings? Because they cantaloupe.#dadjokes — C&C Geekcast (@CandCGeekcast) April 20, 2017

4. I rest my case, your honor

Do I enjoy making courthouse puns? Guilty.#dadjokes #jokeoftheday — Bad Dad Jokes (@baddadjokes) March 8, 2017

5. Get it? Pro-tractor?

I want to go on record that I support farming. As a matter of fact, you could call me:#punfun #dadjokes pic.twitter.com/1UkgR6fuIi — First Jimothy (@First_Jimothy) May 9, 2017

6. Confidence is everything

At O&B with Dad. Hostess: 'Do you have reservations?' Dad: 'No. I'm confident I want to eat here.' #dadjokes #ftw — Sam (@EssaiSam) August 27, 2015

7. Aww nuts

*passes national peanut festival*

Dad: I've heard that place is nuts.#dadjokes#thisactuallyjusthappened — Austin Gray (@AustinG__) August 19, 2015

8. What a wonderful phrase

i told my dad i was graduating with Summa Cum Laude and he said "you're graduating Cumma Matata?" 🙄🙄 #dadjokes — Han (@hannah_natia) April 20, 2017

9. Bad customer service

A ham sandwich walks into a bar and orders a beer. The bartender says, "Sorry we don't serve food here." #dadjokes — Mr. Dunigan (@MrDunigan22) April 27, 2017

10. Sea what he did there?

How do you make an octopus laugh?

.

.

.

With ten-tickles #DadJokes — KIRBY (@kubbyboy) April 27, 2017

11. These pets are always on time

Why did the man name his dogs Rolex and Timex? Because they were watch dogs #weekdayjokes #dadjokes — David F (@DavidFrischling) April 27, 2017

12. Dress to impress

What's the difference between a poorly dressed man on a tricycle and a well dressed man on a bicycle? Attire. #funny #dadjokes #sahd — dadstayedhome (@Dadstayedhome) April 27, 2017

13. Joke of the Month(s)

Can February March? No, but April May.#DadJokes — BeardedMOGuy (@BeardedMOGuy) April 18, 2017

14. Doggone it

I was going to tell a joke about dogs but I felt it was a little far-fetched. #dadjokeduncan #dadjokes — DadJokeDuncan (@DadJokeDuncan) April 26, 2017

15. The road to recovery

I was addicted to the hokey pokey… But, I turned myself around. 💃🏻 — Heather (@RedShiningStar) April 22, 2017

16. Social media is for the birds

Dad: You know, birds might use Facebook.

Us: ?

Dad: Bc we know they already tweet so… #DadJokes Content continues below ad — Lawkward Lady (@LawkwardLady) April 26, 2017

17. It just sucked

18. Fishing for advice

What's the best way to watch a fly fishing tournament? Live stream.#dadjokes #luredyouin — Drew Davis (@jadavis3) April 25, 2017

19. Laugh at joke, you will

20. It’s how we all roll

Not sure if you have noticed, but I love bad puns. That's just how eye roll. #punfun #badumtiss #dadjokes — First Jimothy (@First_Jimothy) April 25, 2017

21. Paper or plastic? Neither

Buying Milk

Cashier: would you like it in a bag?

Dad: Ah no thank you, just leave it in the bottle#dadjokes — Jordan Rivers (@jordanrivers_NZ) April 24, 2017

22. What about Beethoven?

Did you hear that Arnold Schwarzenegger will be doing a movie about classical music? He'll be Bach. #dadjokes — Adam Hill (@chilladam) April 23, 2017

23. Poor Bob

What do you call a man with no arms or legs in the middle of the ocean? Bob.#dadjokes — Dad Jokes (@GoodOldDadJokes) April 20, 2017

24. The secret to happiness

The rotation of earth really makes my day.#dadjokes — Rod M Whitlock (@RodWhitlock) April 21, 2017

25. Put that rumor to bed

Dad: Did you hear about the kidnapping at school?

Son: No. What happened?

Dad: The teacher woke him up.#dadjokes — Ralph Nelson Willett (@NorthernOvation) April 20, 2017

26. Relish the pun

Cooking out this weekend? Don't forget the pickle. It's kind of a big dill. #dadjokes — Adopt A Dad (@AdoptADad) April 30, 2017

27. Not so sharp

My kid wants to invent a pencil with an eraser on each end, but I just don't see the point.#DadJokes — Brian Mork (Hermit) (@hermit_hacker) April 29, 2017

28. Math is hard

The difference between a numerator and a denominator is a short line. …..Only a fraction of people will understand this.#dadjokes #math — Vince Favreaux (@storyofericnjoe) April 28, 2017

29. Maybe her phone floats

My wife asked me to sync her phone, so I threw it into the ocean. I don't know why she's mad at me. #dadjokes — Adam Hill (@chilladam) April 26, 2017

30. Deep thoughts

My friend keeps saying "Cheer up man it could be worse, u could be stuck underground in a hole full of water"

I know he means well#dadjokes — Vince Favreaux (@storyofericnjoe) April 25, 2017

31. And of course, the classic: