31 Groan-Worthy Dad Joke Tweets That Will Still Make You LOL

Is knowing how to tell hilariously bad jokes a requirement for being a dad? Let's hope so!

By

Ah Dad jokes, the pun-filled quips that make every child’s eyes roll, every father’s heart fill with pride and accomplishment, and—now that parents have made their way onto Twitter—the subject of many a tweet. No matter how bad they are, these jokes always manage to get at least a chuckle out of us. Maybe deep down we actually think they’re funny, or maybe we just love to see our dads smile because they made us laugh. Whatever the reason, we present some of the best Dad jokes the Internet can offer.

1. Feeling crabby?

2. This story is soda-pressing

3. Here comes the bride

4. I rest my case, your honor

5. Get it? Pro-tractor?

Mathematicians also love jokes. Are you smart enough for these math riddles?

6. Confidence is everything

7. Aww nuts

8. What a wonderful phrase

9. Bad customer service

10. Sea what he did there?

11. These pets are always on time

12. Dress to impress

13. Joke of the Month(s)

14. Doggone it

15. The road to recovery

16. Social media is for the birds

17. It just sucked

18. Fishing for advice

19. Laugh at joke, you will

Calling all Star Wars fans: The force is with those who get these 20 corny Star Wars jokes.

20. It’s how we all roll

21. Paper or plastic? Neither

22. What about Beethoven?

23. Poor Bob

24. The secret to happiness

25. Put that rumor to bed

26. Relish the pun

27. Not so sharp

28. Math is hard

And if you’re in the fraction that doesn’t understand, good news. Humor can actually make you smarter!

29. Maybe her phone floats

30. Deep thoughts

31. And of course, the classic:

Become more interesting every week!

Get our Read Up newsletter

how we use your e-mail
We will use your email address to send you this newsletter. For more information please read our privacy policy.