istock/svetikd If you want a romantic dinner: For a cheap Valentine's day date, stay in. You automatically spend more money when you go out because you pay for service and atmosphere plus your entrees. Luckily, you can recreate that romantic ambience at home for free. For a fun and cheap Valentine's Day idea, switch up the feng shui and eat in a room other than your kitchen. Have a picnic by the fireplace or dozens of candles. (Mood lighting is everything.) Sprinkle rose petals around the floor. Make your menu mean something. If you got Chinese food on your first date, eat Chinese. End with a light dessert, like sorbet garnished with mint. For a cheap Valentine's day date, stay in. You automatically spend more money when you go out because you pay for service and atmosphere plus your entrees. Luckily, you can recreate that romantic ambience at home for free. For a fun and cheap Valentine's Day idea, switch up the feng shui and eat in a room other than your kitchen. Have a picnic by the fireplace or dozens of candles. (Mood lighting is everything.) Sprinkle rose petals around the floor. Make your menu mean something. If you got Chinese food on your first date, eat Chinese. End with a light dessert, like sorbet garnished with mint.

istock/vicnt If you want to get away: Websites like Websites like HomeExchange.com and Airbnb let you travel across the country (or just across town) without exorbitant hotel prices. Or you can give your home that clean resort feel by cleaning up the clutter. Use these tips from professional housecleaners

istock/mgfoto If you want the perfect gift: For a cheap but meaningful Valentine's Day gift, you’re better off buying an experience rather than a present you can wrap, according to science. San Francisco State University found that people were happier when they bought experiences rather than material objects. Lucky for you, For a cheap but meaningful Valentine's Day gift, you’re better off buying an experience rather than a present you can wrap, according to science. San Francisco State University found that people were happier when they bought experiences rather than material objects. Lucky for you, Groupon LivingSocial , and many other discount sites have deals for different Valentine’s Day date night experiences, like wine tastings , glass blowing, and BYOB paint nights.

Content continues below ad

istock/joka2000 If you want to buy flowers: Buy them at a store that keeps them refrigerated. Never buy flowers online or from a roadside stand. When you’re searching for the perfect bouquet, make sure it has tight buds. That way they’ll stay open longer when they do blossom. If they’re already open, they won’t last more than a day or two, though you can always try these Buy them at a store that keeps them refrigerated. Never buy flowers online or from a roadside stand. When you’re searching for the perfect bouquet, make sure it has tight buds. That way they’ll stay open longer when they do blossom. If they’re already open, they won’t last more than a day or two, though you can always try these tricks to make flowers last longer . What’s the deal with buying roses on Valentine’s Day anyway?

istock/miljko If you want to buy jewelry: Buy it in a store, just like your flowers. Online diamond dealers may not actually have certified stones. When it comes to diamonds, look for the four C’s: cut, carat, color, and clarity. For gold, make sure it has the manufacturer’s trademark close to the carat stamp. But don’t feel pressured to choose diamonds just because they’re “ Buy it in a store, just like your flowers. Online diamond dealers may not actually have certified stones. When it comes to diamonds, look for the four C’s: cut, carat, color, and clarity. For gold, make sure it has the manufacturer’s trademark close to the carat stamp. But don’t feel pressured to choose diamonds just because they’re “ traditional ” or expected. Rubies, sapphires, and emeralds are more rare than diamonds, equally beautiful, and somehow still less expensive. A Claddagh ring also makes a meaningful gift with its symbols of love, friendship, and loyalty.

istock/alexkich If you want to be sentimental: Make something from the heart (it's the perfect combination of a Valentine's day gift that's inexpensive but meaningful). Make a collage of your favorite photos as a couple or photos from different stages of your relationship. (Learn how to Make something from the heart (it's the perfect combination of a Valentine's day gift that's inexpensive but meaningful). Make a collage of your favorite photos as a couple or photos from different stages of your relationship. (Learn how to preserve old photos .) Burn a mix CD of his or her favorite songs. Organize a gift basket filled with notes or trinkets referencing inside jokes. Creativity is one of the most sincere ways to say “ I love you .”

Content continues below ad