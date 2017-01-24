istock/svetikd If you want a romantic dinner:

For a cheap Valentine's day date, stay in. You automatically spend more money when you go out because you pay for service and atmosphere plus your entrees. Luckily, you can recreate that romantic ambience at home for free. For a fun and cheap Valentine's Day idea, switch up the feng shui and eat in a room other than your kitchen. Have a picnic by the fireplace or dozens of candles. (Mood lighting is everything.) Sprinkle rose petals around the floor. Make your menu mean something. If you got Chinese food on your first date, eat Chinese. End with a light dessert, like sorbet garnished with mint.