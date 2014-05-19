Fishing dad istock/BraunS Bond with dad at a local fishing hole or make a weekend out of it at some of America’s best fishing spots. When else do you get to stand side by side and catch up on life while you enjoy the outdoors? Try this neat fishing trick: Use WD-40 to spray your lures. It attracts fish and masks human odor that can scare them off.

Go-Kart dad istock/Pgiam Forget another gift of golf shirts. Take Dad for a thrill ride. Give him a speedway, a Go-Kart, and a helmet, and watch Dad go crazy with excitement. Look for a nearby Go-Kart track and spend the day zipping around.

Paintball dad istock/miljko Let Dad explore his inner warrior. Nothing says "I love you" like a little friendly battle of the generations.

Beer tasting dad istock/Silvrshootr Make dad’s day by toasting him at a local beer or wine tasting event. There's even a no-brainer built-in gift: Bring home some of the day’s best bottles to remember the day for weeks to come. And no need to feel guilty over that beer belly. Did you know that beer is actually good for you?

Amusement park dad istock/Nikada Thrilling rides, funnel cake, tacky souvenirs—yes, it's Father’s Day at a theme park. Check out how to win at the trickiest carnival games; plus see more secrets amusement parks won't tell you.

Golf dad istock/Yuri_Arcurs They say golf is a good walk spoiled, but not when you spend 18 holes worth of quality time with dad. You can hire a PGA instructor for a series of golf lessons for you and your dad—a great excuse to hang out together, pick up tips from a pro, and improve your game.

Battle reenactment dad istock/Bastiaan Slabbers Head to the 19th or 18th century to watch a Civil or Revolutionary War reenactment—and experience a slice of history up close. Meet some of the awesome Americans who perform in Civil War reenactments here.

Sports dad istock/Tatomm Tickets to his favorite sporting event are pretty much always a winning idea. Many stadiums offer Father’s Day deals; check if they’re offering discounted tickets. Want to be the favorite child? Surprise dad with a splurge of season tickets. While you're at it, entertain dad with these funny sports jokes.

Camping dad istock/PeopleImages This year, start a camping tradition. Pitch a tent, start a campfire, swap memories about growing up—it's bonding at its best. Look for a campground near you, pick up the right gear, and go wild. But make sure to check out these tips for being bear-savvy while camping.

Handsome dad istock/PeopleImages Spa days are not just for the ladies. If yours is the kind of dad who appreciates being pampered, book him a luxurious massage, hair cut, or professional shave.

Car show dad istock/Drazen Lovric Is your dad an absolute car nut? Contact your local car clubs to find a nearby show of amazing vintage hot-rods or the latest electric car. Bond over stories of what it was like for him to drive his first car—or recall laughs over what he went through to teach you how to drive.

History dad istock/Elena Dijour Check with your local library or historical society and ask if tours are available of their stacks and archives. Many organizations will be happy to show you a behind-the-scenes look at your town's history. Quiz dad to see if he knows these fascinating facts about America.

Music dad istock/Peter Burnett What's playing nearby? Check local listings for an outdoor music festival or concert your pop might appreciate. Remember snacks and cold water, plus a clean blanket. Here's what dad's favorite music says about his personality.

Art dad istock/starmaro Many local art museums have dad-friendly works to look at, but you can also go quirky and try a specialized collection or gallery that he might find more interesting. Or get creative: You could check out a cool art installation in a nearby city instead of doing a more traditional museum.

Cooking dad istock/Oksana_Alex You can treat dad to dinner anytime. Instead, sign up for a cooking class and experiment in the kitchen. Sur La Table and Whole Foods, as well as your own local grocery store, are good places to start your search.

Travel dad istock/AleksandarNakic Make it a day trip or a weekend getaway! From the coast of Maine to Florida's Key West, June is a great month to get away on a scenic road trip. Be sure to pack some of these household items for easier travel.

Volunteer dad istock/laflor He's given you so much, now it's time for you both to give back. Turn spending time with Dad into a meaningful opportunity to help those in your community. Check out these creative ways to volunteer.



