17 Father’s Day Activities Your Dad Will Appreciate
For every kind of dad, there's a perfect 2016 Father's Day activity to enjoy and remember forever. From golf to go karts, find fun Father's Day ideas here.
Fishing dadistock/BraunS
Bond with dad at a local fishing hole or make a weekend out of it at some of America’s best fishing spots. When else do you get to stand side by side and catch up on life while you enjoy the outdoors? Try this neat fishing trick: Use WD-40 to spray your lures. It attracts fish and masks human odor that can scare them off.
Go-Kart dadistock/Pgiam
Forget another gift of golf shirts. Take Dad for a thrill ride. Give him a speedway, a Go-Kart, and a helmet, and watch Dad go crazy with excitement. Look for a nearby Go-Kart track and spend the day zipping around.
Paintball dadistock/miljko
Let Dad explore his inner warrior. Nothing says "I love you" like a little friendly battle of the generations.
Beer tasting dadistock/Silvrshootr
Make dad’s day by toasting him at a local beer or wine tasting event. There's even a no-brainer built-in gift: Bring home some of the day’s best bottles to remember the day for weeks to come. And no need to feel guilty over that beer belly. Did you know that beer is actually good for you?
Amusement park dadistock/Nikada
Thrilling rides, funnel cake, tacky souvenirs—yes, it's Father’s Day at a theme park. Check out how to win at the trickiest carnival games; plus see more secrets amusement parks won't tell you.
Golf dadistock/Yuri_Arcurs
They say golf is a good walk spoiled, but not when you spend 18 holes worth of quality time with dad. You can hire a PGA instructor for a series of golf lessons for you and your dad—a great excuse to hang out together, pick up tips from a pro, and improve your game.
Battle reenactment dadistock/Bastiaan Slabbers
Head to the 19th or 18th century to watch a Civil or Revolutionary War reenactment—and experience a slice of history up close. Meet some of the awesome Americans who perform in Civil War reenactments here.
Sports dadistock/Tatomm
Tickets to his favorite sporting event are pretty much always a winning idea. Many stadiums offer Father’s Day deals; check if they’re offering discounted tickets. Want to be the favorite child? Surprise dad with a splurge of season tickets. While you're at it, entertain dad with these funny sports jokes.
Camping dadistock/PeopleImages
This year, start a camping tradition. Pitch a tent, start a campfire, swap memories about growing up—it's bonding at its best. Look for a campground near you, pick up the right gear, and go wild. But make sure to check out these tips for being bear-savvy while camping.
Handsome dadistock/PeopleImages
Spa days are not just for the ladies. If yours is the kind of dad who appreciates being pampered, book him a luxurious massage, hair cut, or professional shave.
Car show dadistock/Drazen Lovric
Is your dad an absolute car nut? Contact your local car clubs to find a nearby show of amazing vintage hot-rods or the latest electric car. Bond over stories of what it was like for him to drive his first car—or recall laughs over what he went through to teach you how to drive.
History dadistock/Elena Dijour
Check with your local library or historical society and ask if tours are available of their stacks and archives. Many organizations will be happy to show you a behind-the-scenes look at your town's history. Quiz dad to see if he knows these fascinating facts about America.
Music dadistock/Peter Burnett
What's playing nearby? Check local listings for an outdoor music festival or concert your pop might appreciate. Remember snacks and cold water, plus a clean blanket. Here's what dad's favorite music says about his personality.
Art dadistock/starmaro
Many local art museums have dad-friendly works to look at, but you can also go quirky and try a specialized collection or gallery that he might find more interesting. Or get creative: You could check out a cool art installation in a nearby city instead of doing a more traditional museum.
Cooking dadistock/Oksana_Alex
You can treat dad to dinner anytime. Instead, sign up for a cooking class and experiment in the kitchen. Sur La Table and Whole Foods, as well as your own local grocery store, are good places to start your search.
Travel dadistock/AleksandarNakic
Make it a day trip or a weekend getaway! From the coast of Maine to Florida's Key West, June is a great month to get away on a scenic road trip. Be sure to pack some of these household items for easier travel.
Volunteer dadistock/laflor
He's given you so much, now it's time for you both to give back. Turn spending time with Dad into a meaningful opportunity to help those in your community. Check out these creative ways to volunteer.
