Captain Pug Russell Scheid He'll use his shield to fight off the bad guys (cats), save the damsel in distress (the cute poodle next-door), and still make it home in time to enjoy his kibble. Just find out He'll use his shield to fight off the bad guys (cats), save the damsel in distress (the cute poodle next-door), and still make it home in time to enjoy his kibble. Just find out if your dog really wants to dress up for Halloween before you start envisioning your own pugs in costume.

Flapper Pug Pugs and Kisses Some pugs in costume have a more sophisticated style, like this flirty flapper. Turn on some jazz and you've got yourself a pug puppy dance party! Some pugs in costume have a more sophisticated style, like this flirty flapper. Turn on some jazz and you've got yourself a pug puppy dance party!

Sweet Pug O' Mine Phillip Lauer Guns N' Roses will definitely want this dog to join in on their next tour. Who wouldn't?! If you're pup isn't a rocker, no worries. Go for one of these Guns N' Roses will definitely want this dog to join in on their next tour. Who wouldn't?! If you're pup isn't a rocker, no worries. Go for one of these tried-and-true Halloween costumes for dogs

Content continues below ad

Moo Pug ZUMA Press/Alamy That pug sure makes one convincing cow! All she needs is a loving farmer to complete her look. The good news is, dressing up as a cowboy or cowgirl is one of the That pug sure makes one convincing cow! All she needs is a loving farmer to complete her look. The good news is, dressing up as a cowboy or cowgirl is one of the genius Halloween costumes you can whip up last minute . Everything you need is right in your closet!

Pugwatch Phillip Lauer These pugs in costume may not have their own TV show, but they're a whole lot cuter than the Baywatch cast. Who would dare misbehave in the water with those big, droopy eyes watching? These pugs in costume may not have their own TV show, but they're a whole lot cuter than the Baywatch cast. Who would dare misbehave in the water with those big, droopy eyes watching?

Pugs in Costume Dying to see more of the best-dressed pugs on the planet? Get the new book Pugs in Costumes. And if you're thinking of owning your own pugs in costume, here's why having a pet is good for your health.

Content continues below ad