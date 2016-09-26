iStock/lekkyjustdoit

Q: Why do skeletons have low self-esteem?

A: They have no body to love

Q: Know why skeletons are so calm?

A: Because nothing gets under their skin.

Q: How do vampires get around on Halloween?

A: On blood vessels

Q: What’s a ghoul’s favorite bean?

A: A human bean.

Q: Why did the ghost go into the bar?

A: For the Boos.

Q: Why did the Vampire read the New York Times?

A: He heard it had great circulation.



Q: Why did the headless horseman go into business?

A: He wanted to get ahead in life.

Q: Why do girl ghosts go on diets?

A: So they can keep their ghoulish figures.

Q: Where does a ghost go on vacation?

A: Mali-boo.

Q: The maker of this product does not want it, the buyer does not use it, and the user does not see it. What is it?

A: A coffin.

Q: What do you call a witch’s garage?

A: A broom closet.

Q: Why don’t mummies take time off?

A: They’re afraid to unwind.

Q: Why did the vampire need mouthwash?

A: Because he had bat breath.

Q: What is in a ghost’s nose?

A: Boo-gers

Q: What do you get when you cross a vampire and a snowman?

A: Frostbite

Q: How can you tell when a vampire has been in a bakery?

A: All the jelly has been sucked out of the jelly doughnuts.

Q: What’s it called when a vampire has trouble with his house?

A: A grave problem.

Q: Why can’t the boy ghost have babies?

A: Because he has a Hallo-weenie.

Q: Why do demons and ghouls hang out together?

A: Because demons are a ghouls best friend!

Q:What’s it like to be kissed by a vampire?

A: It’s a pain in the neck.