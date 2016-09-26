Trick or Treat! You Need to Learn These 20 Corny Halloween Jokes
Need to tickle a skeleton’s funny bone? Try one of these.
iStock/lekkyjustdoit
Q: Why do skeletons have low self-esteem?
A: They have no body to love
Q: Know why skeletons are so calm?
A: Because nothing gets under their skin.
Q: How do vampires get around on Halloween?
A: On blood vessels
Q: What’s a ghoul’s favorite bean?
A: A human bean.
Q: Why did the ghost go into the bar?
A: For the Boos.
Q: Why did the Vampire read the New York Times?
A: He heard it had great circulation.
Q: Why did the headless horseman go into business?
A: He wanted to get ahead in life.
iStock/mediaphotos
Q: Why do girl ghosts go on diets?
A: So they can keep their ghoulish figures.
Q: Where does a ghost go on vacation?
A: Mali-boo.
Q: The maker of this product does not want it, the buyer does not use it, and the user does not see it. What is it?
A: A coffin.
Q: What do you call a witch’s garage?
A: A broom closet.
Q: Why don’t mummies take time off?
A: They’re afraid to unwind.
Q: Why did the vampire need mouthwash?
A: Because he had bat breath.
iStock/Man_With_No_Name
Q: What is in a ghost’s nose?
A: Boo-gers
Q: What do you get when you cross a vampire and a snowman?
A: Frostbite
Q: How can you tell when a vampire has been in a bakery?
A: All the jelly has been sucked out of the jelly doughnuts.
Q: What’s it called when a vampire has trouble with his house?
A: A grave problem.
Q: Why can’t the boy ghost have babies?
A: Because he has a Hallo-weenie.
Q: Why do demons and ghouls hang out together?
A: Because demons are a ghouls best friend!
Q:What’s it like to be kissed by a vampire?
A: It’s a pain in the neck.
Thanks! You're on our list.
And your life's about to get more interesting.
Video
More About Funny Jokes
14 Hilarious Tweets Only Left-Handers Will Truly Understand
International Lefthanders Day, on August 13, celebrates lefties around the globe, and also raises awareness of the daily issues lefties face as they navigate a world designed for “righties.” Here are 14 hilarious tweets that only Southpaws will understand!
17 Sick Presidential Burns to Steal on “National Presidential Joke Day”
On August 11, 1984, President Ronald Reagan was conducting a sound check for a radio program. “My fellow Americans,” he said, “I’m pleased to tell you today that I’ve signed legislation that will outlaw Russia forever. We begin bombing in five minutes.” The joke was on him: The microphone was live and the entire world heard his words. Thus began National Presidential Joke day. Here are more jokes by and about presidents.